UP Police Constable Re-Exam 2024: What changes have been made by Yogi govt for retest?

The government of Uttar Pradesh has made special arrangements for the previously cancelled written exam, which meets the highest standards of integrity and transparency. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (UPPRP) has today finally announced the re-exam dates for the direct recruitment of 60,244 constable positions in the Civil Police.

As per the latest announcement, the Police Bharti 2024 written exam will be conducted for five days from August 23 to 25 and August 30 and 31. The gap between the exam dates is because of the Janmashtami festival. This exam will be conducted in two shifts every day on the said dates and about 5 lakh candidates will appear in this exam in each shift.

Candidates appearing for the exam will have the facility of free bus service of Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation. Candidates can take advantage of this at their convenience, for which candidates traveling by bus will have to download two additional copies of their admit card and present one copy to the bus conductor for travelling to the district of the examination center and the other copy for travelling to their district after the exam.

One crore to be imposed if found guilty

To ensure transparency in the examination process, the board has already released the guidelines for the UP Police 2024 re-exam. As per the instructions, if someone is found cheating during the examination, then under the new act, a fine of up to one crore can be imposed on him, so all the candidates who are going to take the police recruitment exam need to be cautious.

On June 19, the board released detailed guidelines regarding exam preparation, selection of test centers, verification of candidates, and prevention of impersonation. The exam will be conducted following these standards.

Additionally, to prevent malpractices in the exam such as question paper leaks and tampering with answer sheets, the Uttar Pradesh Public Exam (Prevention of Unfair Means) Ordinance 2024 was notified on July 1, 2024. This Act provides that using unfair means in any examination, copying or causing copying, cloning or revealing or conspiring to reveal the question paper, etc. come under the category of crime, which is punishable under this Act. In such cases, there can be a fine of up to one crore and a punishment of up to life imprisonment, or both.

500,000 aspirants expected to participate in each shift

It is anticipated that approximately 500,000 aspirants will appear on each shift. Earlier, Over 48 lakh aspirants, including approximately 16 lakh women appeared in this recruitment exam conducted on February 17, and 18. The exam was conducted at 2,835 centres across all 75 districts of the Uttar Pradesh.

Rules for UP Police Constable Re-Exam

The Yogi government has announced that if the number of candidates exceeds 4 lakh, the examination will be held in two phases. Furthermore, examination centers will be established exclusively in urban areas, with no centers allocated to rural schools. To curb paper leaks and malpractices, OMR sheets will undergo scanning, with four separate agencies entrusted with this responsibility.

The government has further clarified regarding the centers that the selection of centers will be done in two categories. Category A includes state secondary schools, central universities, polytechnics, state engineering colleges, and state medical colleges. Category B will include financed educational institutions with facilities, provided they are not controversial or blacklisted.