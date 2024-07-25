UP Police Constable Recruitment 2024 re-exam to be conducted on THESE dates, check schedule

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP Police Constable Recruitment 2024 re-exam date announced

UP Police Recruitment 2024 Exam: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has announced the exam date for the Police Constable Recruitment. As per the notice released by the board, the UP Police 2024 exam will be reconducted in August. Candidates who were eagerly waiting for the UP Police Re-Exam 2024 date are advised to gear themselves with the exam preparation.

UP Police Bharti 2024 Exam New Schedule

The UP Police Bharti 2024 re-exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31 across the state. The exam will be conducted in two shifts and about 5 lakh candidates will appear in this examination in each shift. As per the notice, the gap in the exam dates has been given due to the Janmashtami festival.

Exam was cancelled after a paper leak

Earlier, the UP Police 2024 exam was conducted on February 17, and 18, which was cancelled due to paper leaks. This decision was made by the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He ordered to conduct Police Bharti 2024 exam within six months to ensure transparency and integrity in the examination process. The Chief Minister also stated that there would be no compromise with the sanctity of exams.

Over 48 lakh aspirants, including approximately 16 lakh women appeared in this recruitment exam conducted on February 17, and 18. The exam was conducted at 2,835 centres across all 75 districts of the Uttar Pradesh.

Free Bus Services to be provided

Candidates appearing for the said examination will have the facility of free bus service of Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation. Candidates can take advantage of this facility at their convenience, for which candidates travelling by bus will have to download two additional copies of their admit card and present one copy of it to the bus conductor for travelling to the district of the examination centre and the other copy for travelling to their district after the examination.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit a total of 60,244 vacancies for the post of Constable Civil Police. The selection procedure involves a written exam, physical test, document verification and medical exam. Those who qualify for the written exam will be called for further recruitment process.