SSC CGL Recruitment 2024: Registration last date extended till July 27, apply now for 17,727 vacancies

SSC CGL Recruitment 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has extended the last date of registration for Combined Graduate Level Examination (SSC CGL 2024). All those who have not yet submitted their applications for SSC CGL 2024 exam can do so by visiting the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in.

As per the new schedule, the last date for submission of the online application is July 27. Earlier, the last date was scheduled for July 24.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit a total of 17,727 vacancies in Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts. The selection process involves prelims, mains and interviews. Those who qualify in the prelims exam will be called for the further examination procedure.

How to apply?

Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in.

Click on the 'apply' tab

It will redirect you to a window where a notification page will appear

Now, click on the 'SSC CGL application form'

A login window will appear on the screen

Register yourself before proceeding to the application form

On the successful registration form, proceed with the application form

Upload documents, pay the application fee and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Application Fee

When submitting the online applications, the candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs. 100/-. The candidates belonging to the scheduled castes (SC), scheduled tribes (ST), persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBD), and ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of the fee.

The commission has also extended the last date for the fee payment along with the registration. As per the schedule, the candidates will be able to remit the application fee till July 28. Candidates will be able to make changes to the application form on August 10 and 11.

Exam Date

According to the official notice, SSC CGL tier 1 exam will tentatively be conducted in September-October and tier 1 in December. The schedule for the same will be published on the official website in due course. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates.

Direct link to apply