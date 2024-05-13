Ahead of Emily in Paris season 4 release, 7 similar shows you can binge-watch

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Emily in Paris, Never Have I Ever and Bridgerton

We all have two more months, before Emily in Paris season 4 first part drops on the OTT platform Netflix. Whether it's Lily Colin's fashion, her travel, or her watching her work which she always had dreamt of, all have to wait for now. To satisfy our need to watch similar shows, let's delve into a few shows which you binge-watch during this time.

1. Never Have I Ever

Never Have I Ever is a story of a first-generation Indian-American teenager who wants to improve her status at school, but friends, family, and feelings don't make it easy on her. The show stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, Richa Moorjani and Poorna Jagannathan among others.

2. Bridgerton

Bridgerton is the story of the Regency era in England, eight close-knit siblings of the powerful Bridgerton family attempt to find love. The show stars Daphne Bridgerton, Penelope Featherington, Simon Basset, Francesca Bridgerton and Lady Whistletown among others.

3. In Love All Over Again

In Love All Over Again is the story of Irene arriving in Madrid with the desire to become a film director. She makes friends and meets the perfect protagonist for her films and her life, but life always has other plans. The show features Georgina Amoros, Franco Masini, Blanca Martinez, Albert Salazar and Kyle Scudder among others.

4. And Just Like That...

And Just Like That... is the continuation of Sex and the City. It tells the story of lives with pockets full of wisdom and growth, Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte explore all there is to life. The show features Sarah Jessica Parker, Sara Ramirez, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Nicole Ari Parker among others.

5. The Buccaneers

The Buccaneers is the story of secure husbands and titles, young American women explode into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s, kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash. The story stars Kristine Foreth, Guy Remmers, Matthew Broome, Josie Totah, Alisha Boe and Aubri Ibrag among others.

6. Gossip Girl

Gossip Girl is the story in which eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teenagers are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The show stars Emily Alyn Lind, Thomas Doherty, Whitney Peak, Evan Mock and Savannah Lee Smith among others.

7. XO, Kitty

XO, Kitty is the story of Kitty, the youngest of the Covey sisters, who embarks on a quest to find true love. The show stars Anna Cathcart, Sang Heon Lee, Gia Kim, Anthony Keyvan and Choi Min-young among others.

