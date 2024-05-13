Kartik Aaryan to star in a superhero film? shares sneak peek on Instagram | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood and has emerged as the actor whose dashing personality and killer smiler make millions of people lose their hearts. He is not only a brilliant actor and enjoys a huge fan following on social media. The actor recently shared a video on Instagram, which has made fans and netizens curious about it.

Along with the video, Kartik Aaryan wrote in the caption, "Loading". The short clip intrigued everyone and took to the comment section to guess if this is his upcoming superhero film. One user wrote, "Brahmāstra 2??? Krrish 4?? Shaktimaan??". Another user wrote, "I feel Goosebumps!!!!". "You’re looking Hot in this one", wrote the third user.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in an upcoming project titled Chandu Champion. The film follows the story of a sportsman named Murlikant Petkar. Directed by Kabir Khan, this is the first time Kartik Aaryan is collaborating with the filmmaker. The film is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The story of this film will be based on the life of Murlikant Petkar. For the unversed, Petkar is a gold medalist who made the country proud in the 1970 Commonwealth Games and again in the 1972 Paralympics held in Germany. Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion is set for a June 14, 2024 release in cinemas.

Apart from Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film will have a star-studded cast including Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on the occasion of Diwali this year.

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani. Directed by Sameer Sanjay Vidwans, the film fared well at the box office. Satyaprem Ki Katha also featured Arjun Aneja, Shikha Talsania, Anuradha Patel and Maira Doshi among others.

