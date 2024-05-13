'I would just dial in...', Chad Michael Murray says he is open to returning for Freaky Friday sequel

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Chad Michael Murray

Hollywood actor Chad Michael Murray, is one of the most talented and versatile actors in the industry. The actor gained worldwide recognition after featuring in films including House of Wax and Colors of Love among others. Chad Michael Murray recently said that he is open to the sequel of Freaky Friday. According to a report in PTI, the actor said, "If I had the opportunity, I would just dial in". Nisha Ganatra, best known for 2019's "Late Night" and the 2020 film "The High Note", will direct the sequel of "Freaky Friday".

The actor, also known for the teenage TV drama "One Tree Hill", said it would be a "privilege" for him to reunite with Lohan and Curtis. Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, who fronted the 2003 movie directed by Mark Waters, are officially returning for the follow-up. In the popular film, Murray essayed Jake, the love interest of Lohan's Anna.

Based on the 1972 novel by Mary Rodgers, the original "Freaky Friday" revolved around the complicated relationship between the mother-daughter duo of Tess and Anna, played by Curtis and Lohan, who end up waking up in each other's bodies after they visit a mysterious Chinese restaurant. Directed by Mark Waters, Freaky Friday stars Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Mark Hammon, Ryan Malgarini and Haley Hudson among others.

For the unversed, Chad Michael Murray was recently seen in the upcoming romantic comedy film Mother of the Bride. Directed by Mark Waters, the movie also starred Brooke Shields, Benjamin Bratt, Miranda Cosgrove, Sean Teale and Rachael Harris among others. Mother of the Bride was released on May 9.

Apart from Freaky Friday, Chad Michael Murray's other notable works include One Tree Hill, Gilmore Girls, A Cinderella Story, Dawson's Creek, Riverdale, Left Behind, Sand Dollar Cove, Agent Carter, The Beach House, Write Before Christmas, Survive the Night, Survive the Game among others and Love in Winterland among others.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 3 in making, other courtroom dramas from the actor

Also Read: Kannada actor Chetan Chanddrra seriously injured in mob attack, seeks justice