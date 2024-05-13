Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 3 in making, other courtroom dramas from the actor

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Courtroom dramas featuring Akshay Kumar

After Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan, Akshay Kumar is in the news these days for his upcoming film Jolly LLB 3. Recently the actor started shooting for his film in Rajasthan. Many videos and photos of the film were revealed from the set. However, this is not the first time that the actor will be seen in a courtroom drama. Even before this, Akshay has worked in many fictional films that give insight into judicial procedures and their debates.

Popular courtroom drama starring Akshay Kumar

OMG- OMG 2

The name of OMG is definitely included in Akshay Kumar's superhit franchise. Both were courtroom drama films, which were well received by the audience. Paresh Rawal was seen with Khiladi Kumar in the first part. Whereas, in the second part of the film, Pankaj Tripathi won the hearts of people with his performance.

Jolly LLB 2

After Jolly LLB, Akshay Kumar was seen as the lead actor in the second part of this franchise. Set on the backdrop of Lucknow, this film was successful in creating a special place in the hearts of the audience. This film, directed by Subhash Kapoor, proved to be a hit at the box office.

Rustam

Rustam's name is also included in Akshay Kumar's hit films. In this film, he was seen in the role of a naval officer. Ileana D'Cruz was also with him in the film. This courtroom drama film, directed by Suresh Tinu Desai, did well at the box office.

Aitraaz

The name of the film Aitraaz directed by Abbas Mustan is also included in this list. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra were also seen in important roles in this. This courtroom drama film received a lot of love from the audience. From the story of the film to its songs, people liked every aspect of this film.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput was troubled by blind articles, says Manoj Bajpayee