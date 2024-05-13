Taylor Swift's adorable moment with boyfriend Travis Kelce in Paris goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has emerged to be one of the most celebrated pop stars in recent times. Taylor Swift, who recently kickstarted her Eras Tour's European leg, made a sweet reference to his boyfriend Travis Kelce. Several photos and videos of the same are circulating on the internet.

Fans couldn't contain their excitement. One user wrote, "Taylor Swift is the best...I love her zeal, strength." Another user, "Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love is made in heaven." "Taylor is a cheerful giver", wrote the third user. Taylor Swift was even seen blowing a kiss to Travis Kelce at her concert in Paris.

During her tour, the singer debuted her new song about Kelce, "So High School," in front of him. She also sang "The Alchemy," a song full of football puns. Interestingly, Kelce's jersey number is 87, Swift's noted that the performance marked her 87th appearance on the Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sparked dating rumours in September after Swift attended a handful of Kelce's games. The football star was also spotted at Swift's Eras Tour stop at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium in July. The two confirmed their romance in October as they stepped out holding hands at a Saturday Night Live afterparty.

