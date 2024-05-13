X-Men: Apocalypse actress Olivia Munn reveals about her ongoing battle with breast cancer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Olivia Munn

Hollywood actress Olivia Munn who gained worldwide recognition after playing the role of Betsy Braddock in X-Men: Apocalypse, recently revealed that she had undergone surgery for the fifth time as part of her ongoing battle with breast cancer. She also updated her fans on the progress of her health. The 43-year-old was diagnosed with bilateral breast cancer after tests revealed that she had Luminal B a fast-growing, aggressive cancer in both of her breasts.

According to a report in PTI, Olivia Munn said, "I have now had an oophorectomy and hysterectomy. I took out my uterus, fallopian tubes, and ovaries. "It was next-level, debilitating exhaustion. I would wake up in the morning and almost immediately need to get back into bed.

Asked how the medication impacted her life at home, Munn said: "If you asked Malcolm, 'Where does Daddy work?' he'd run to his (Mulaney's) desk, and if you asked him, 'Where does Mommy work?' he'd point to my bed. It was so sweet. But at the same time, it was breaking my heart because this is his image of me."

"It was a big decision to make, but it was the best decision for me because I needed to be present for my family. I had friends try to cheer me up by saying, 'Malcolm's not going to remember this. Don't worry. But I just kept thinking to myself, 'I'm going to remember this, that I missed all these things. ' It's his childhood, but it's my motherhood, and I don't want to miss any of these parts if I don't have to", she concluded.

For the unversed, apart from X-Men: Apocalypse, Olivia Munn has featured in popular films including, The Newsroom, Ride Along 2, New Girl, Deliver Us from Evil, Iron Man 2, Magic Mike, Buddy Games, Love Wedding Repeat, Tales of the Walking Dead, The Predator and Office Christmas Party among others.

