Josh Tongue sidelined indefinitely as injury setback depletes England's options ahead of home summer

Emerging pace sensation Josh Tongue is likely to miss a major chunk of Test cricket for England in the forthcoming English summer as he has been sidelined indefinitely with a pectoral injury.

"Josh has had a setback to his original injury. There is no timescale on when he’ll return to action," a statement released by England Cricket read.

Tongue, 26, has not played for England since the Ashes Test against Australia at the Lord's Cricket Ground in June-July 2023. He began his Test career in fine fashion and bagged a five-wicket haul (5/66) on Test debut against Ireland at Lord's.

He was then named in England's squad for the Ashes series but managed to play a solitary Test and claimed five wickets.

Tongue has a fair amount of first-class experience. He plays for Worcestershire in the domestic circuit and has claimed 177 wickets in his 50-match-long first-class career. Tongue's first-class average is 25.45 and he has seven four-fors and nine five-wicket hauls to his credit.

Tongue is a part of England's plans and is one of the front-runners to replace the outgoing English legend James Anderson.

Anderson has announced that the first Test of the English summer against Sri Lanka at Lord's will be his final Test appearance for the Three Lions.

Anderson's announcement has not only brought an end to a legendary career but has also expedited England's search for his potential replacement. The departure of the veteran pacer is bound to create a massive void in the English camp and it is understood that the team management is going to find it extremely difficult to come up with an ideal replacement for him.

Anderson's storied career has brought laurels to the country, especially in the red-ball format. The 43-year-old has claimed 700 wickets in 187 Tests at an average of 26.52.