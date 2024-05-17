UAE launches 10-year 'Blue Residency' visas: Who is eligible and how to apply? DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representational Image

Dubai: In a significant move towards promoting sustainability and environmental protection, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has launched a special 10-year 'Blue Residency' visa for individuals who have made expectational contributions towards the protection of the environment. The announcement was made by UAE PM Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum during a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

"In line with the national directives directed by the UAE President to designate 2024 as the year of sustainability in the UAE, we introduced the ‘Blue Residency’, a 10-year residency granted to individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to environment protection, whether in marine life, land-based ecosystems, or air quality, sustainability technologies, the circular economy, or related fields," announced Sheikh Mohammed on Wednesday.

"The sustainability of our economy has become linked to the sustainability of our environment... Our national directions in this area are clear and consistent," he further said. Earlier this year, the UAE announced on its National Environment Day that 2024 will be the continuation of the “Year of Sustainability", and this step aligns perfectly with the country's goals towards a greener future.

What is this special visa and who is eligible?

The Blue Residency visa is a special permit for those who have made exceptional contributions towards various environmental fields, including marine life, land-based ecosystems, air quality, sustainability technologies, the circular economy and other fields. Applicants of this visa, if approved, can extend their stay in the Arab country for 10 years.

The eligibility criteria for the UAE's Blue visa include members of international organisations, international companies, associations, non-governmental organisations, global award winners, distinguished activities and researchers in environmental work. It covers sustainability initiatives both inside and outside of the country.

The visa permit is in line with the UAE President's decision to extend the Year of Sustainability to honour and support individuals committed to environmental conservation and reinforces its commitment to a greener future.

How to apply for the Blue visa?

Individuals who wish to apply for the Blue Residency visa can do so through the services of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP). Nominations and recommendations by competent authorities within the state are also accepted by the federal body.

This will grant a long-term residency to individuals in the UAE along with opportunities to collaborate on environmental projects, access to funding and resources and recognition of exceptional contributions towards environmental conservation.

The UAE provides a host of visas that have a typical validity of two years. In 2019, the country introduced a 'Golden' visa for inventors, entrepreneurs, researchers in different fields of science and knowledge and students with a validity period of 10 years. The UAE also launched a 'green visa' for foreign investors and professionals which do not require a sponsorship of a UAE national or employer for five years.

