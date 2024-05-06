Schengen Visa woes: Long wait for appointment leaves Indian travellers agitated

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Long wait for Schengen visa appointment.

The Schengen visa, which allows entry into 26 European countries, has been a highly sought-after document for travellers around the world. This visa provides the opportunity to explore different cultures, cuisines, and landscapes within Europe, making it a dream for many. However, for citizens of India, obtaining a Schengen visa can be a long and arduous process.

Schengen Visa New "Cascade Rule" for Indian Travellers

Now on April 18, 2024, the European Commission issued specific restrictions regarding the issuance of multiple entry visas to Indian nationals. Compared to the standard rules of the Visa Code that were in force at the time, these regulations are more favourable. The new "cascade" rule for Indian nationals living in India who apply for Schengen (short-stay) visas in India would make it easier for tourists with a history of international travel to acquire multi-year visas, provided that their passport validity allows it.

This is where the problem begins for many Indian applicants as the first step towards obtaining a Schengen visa is securing an appointment at the respective consulate. Due to the high volume of applications and limited appointment slots, the waiting time for a Schengen visa appointment can range from weeks to months. This long wait has become a major source of frustration and agitation for Indians who are eager to travel to Europe this summer.

Long Appointment Time's Hindrance

According to the Money Control report, a retired couple that travels abroad two or three times a year had intended to visit Greece, but they were upset when only one of them was granted a visa.

The traveller said, "It is funny that my visa got rejected and my wife got the visa. This is an error and an oversight which has cost us close to 6,000 euros. I am 72 years old, a well-travelled HNI (high net worth individual) and have been to around 40-45 countries. The reason for rejection was that my intended stay was not justified. We have provided them with the confirmed hotel booking, and return flight tickets. I have my family here in India, my kids, my house. So, I have no reason to go to their country except for tourism."

The increased demand for Schengen visas has put immense pressure on the consulates, resulting in a limited number of appointment slots available each day. This has led to a backlog of appointments, causing applicants to wait for weeks or even months to secure an appointment. This has become a major source of frustration and disappointment for many Indians who have already made travel plans and booked flights and accommodations.

The long wait for a Schengen visa appointment not only affects individual travellers but also has a significant impact on businesses and the tourism industry.

Moreover, the tourism industry in Europe also suffers due to the long wait for Schengen visa appointments. Indian tourists contribute significantly to the tourism revenue of European countries, and the delay in obtaining a visa appointment can discourage many from travelling altogether. This not only affects the economy but also hinders cultural exchange and understanding between India and Europe.

ALSO READ: Indian passport holders can get multi-year Schengen visa: How to apply for it?