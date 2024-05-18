Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK International Museum Day 2024: 5 must-visit museums in India

International Museum Day, celebrated annually on May 18, is a day dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of museums in cultural exchange, the enrichment of cultures, and the development of mutual understanding, cooperation, and peace among peoples. As the world celebrates International Museum Day 2024, it's the perfect opportunity to highlight some of the most remarkable museums in India. These institutions offer a glimpse into India's rich history, diverse culture, and incredible artistic heritage. Here are five must-visit museums in India that you should explore.

The Indian Museum, Kolkata:

Founded in 1814, the Indian Museum in Kolkata is the oldest and one of the largest museums in India. It boasts a vast collection that includes artefacts from ancient civilizations, impressive sculptures, stunning paintings, and an extensive range of natural history specimens. Key highlights include the Ashoka Pillar, Egyptian mummies, and the exquisite Bharhut Stupa. The museum's diverse exhibits provide a comprehensive overview of India's historical and cultural evolution.

The National Museum, New Delhi:

Located in the heart of India's capital, the National Museum in New Delhi is a treasure trove of artefacts spanning 5,000 years of Indian history. Established in 1949, it houses an impressive array of exhibits, including the famous Harappan Civilization artefacts, ancient manuscripts, and an exceptional collection of Indian miniature paintings. The museum also features galleries dedicated to Buddhist art, Indian textiles, and arms and armour, offering visitors a deep dive into the nation's multifaceted heritage.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Mumbai:

Formerly known as the Prince of Wales Museum, this architectural marvel in Mumbai houses a diverse collection spanning continents and eras. Explore ancient Indian sculptures, European paintings, Egyptian artefacts, and fascinating displays on Indian decorative arts. The museum's arms and armour collection is a particular highlight for history enthusiasts.

Salar Jung Museum, Hyderabad:

The Salar Jung Museum in Hyderabad is one of the three National Museums of India. Opened in 1951, it houses the extensive personal collection of Mir Yousuf Ali Khan, also known as Salar Jung III. The museum's 38 galleries exhibit a fascinating mix of art and artefacts from across the world, including Indian sculptures, Persian carpets, European paintings, and Chinese porcelain. Among its most famous pieces are the Veiled Rebecca statue and the double-figure wooden sculpture of Mephistopheles & Margaretta.

City Palace Museum, Udaipur:

Immerse yourself in royal grandeur at the City Palace Museum in Udaipur. Part of the majestic City Palace complex, the museum showcases the rich history and artistic heritage of Mewar. Marvel at the intricate mirror work, opulent furniture, bejewelled artefacts, and stunning views of Lake Pichola. This museum offers a glimpse into the lives of Rajasthan's royal families.

