From Vishnupad to Mahabodhi: 5 famous temples to visit in Bihar's Bodh Gaya | Check here

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 famous temples to visit in Bihar's Bodh Gaya

As part of the Union budget 2024, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Tuesday that the Vishnupad Temple corridor at Gaya and Mahabodhi Temple at Bodh Gaya in Bihar will be developed as corridors and the ancient city of Nalanda will be transformed into "world-class pilgrim and tourist destinations".

Nirmala Sitharaman said "Tourism has always been a part of our civilisation. Our efforts to position India as a global destination will create jobs and unlock opportunities in other sectors. I propose Vishnupath temple at Gaya, and Mahabodhi temple in Bodhgaya are of immense spiritual importance. We will develop corridors there on the successful Kashi Vishwanath corridor model to make them a world-class tourist destination. A comprehensive development initiative for Rajgir and Nalanda, in Bihar will be pursued."

Bodh Gaya, located in the state of Bihar, India, is one of the most significant and revered pilgrimage destinations for Buddhists worldwide. It is the place where Siddhartha Gautama attained enlightenment and became the Buddha. Apart from its profound Buddhist heritage, Bodh Gaya is also home to several notable temples that attract visitors from various spiritual backgrounds.

5 Famous Temples to Visit in Bihar's Bodh Gaya

1. Vishnupad Temple

The Vishnupad Temple is a revered Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It is believed to house the footprint of Lord Vishnu, making it a significant site for Hindu pilgrims.

Highlights:

The temple's footprint is enshrined in a basin made of basalt.

The temple architecture is intricate and showcases a blend of ancient and medieval styles.

The temple is also associated with various rituals and ceremonies.

2. Mahabodhi Temple

The Mahabodhi Temple is the crown jewel of Bodh Gaya. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and marks the exact spot where the Buddha attained enlightenment under the Bodhi Tree.

Highlights:

The grand structure of the Mahabodhi Temple stands tall with its impressive architecture.

The Bodhi Tree, a direct descendant of the original tree, is located within the temple complex.

The temple complex also includes several stupas, meditation spots, and a serene pond.

3. Thai Monastery

The Thai Monastery, also known as Wat Thai Buddhagaya, represents the cultural and spiritual ties between Thailand and Bodh Gaya. It serves as a prominent Buddhist temple and monastery.

Highlights:

The temple's architecture is distinctively Thai, with beautiful golden carvings and statues.

The monastery complex includes a meditation hall, garden, and library.

The temple is a peaceful retreat for those seeking tranquillity and spiritual learning.

4. Great Buddha Statue

The Great Buddha Statue, also known as the Giant Buddha, is an iconic symbol of Bodh Gaya and is one of the tallest Buddha statues in India.

Highlights:

The statue stands at a height of 80 feet and is made of sandstone and red granite.

It depicts the Buddha in a meditative posture, symbolising peace and enlightenment.

The site around the statue is beautifully landscaped, providing a serene environment for visitors.

5. Tibetan Monastery

The Tibetan Monastery, also known as the Karma Temple, is an important spiritual site for Tibetan Buddhists and showcases Tibetan art, culture, and religious practises.

Highlights:

The monastery features traditional Tibetan architecture, vibrant murals, and prayer wheels.

It includes a large prayer hall with a statue of the Maitreya Buddha.

The monastery is a center for Tibetan Buddhist teachings and practices.

Bodh Gaya is a melting pot of spirituality and culture, offering a unique blend of Buddhist and Hindu heritage. Each of these temples provides a different perspective on the religious and historical significance of this sacred town. Whether you seek enlightenment, peace, or simply wish to explore the rich cultural tapestry, Bodh Gaya's temples are a must-visit for every traveller.

ALSO READ: Budget 2024: Vishnupad, Mahabodhi Temple corridors to be transformed, announces Sitharaman