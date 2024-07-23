Budget 2024: Vishnupad, Mahabodhi Temple corridors to be transformed, announces Sitharaman

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vishnupad, Mahabodhi Temple corridors to be transformed, announced Sitharaman in Union Budget 2024.

The year 2024 is going to be a year of transformation for ancient Gaya since Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in Union Budget 2024 that there will be a mega makeover of Vishnupad and Mahabodhi Temple corridors. This announcement has generated much enthusiasm and expectations among devotees and tourists alike, as these two places are very significant in Hinduism and Buddhism.

Located in the state of Bihar, Gaya is a spiritual destination for millions of people across the globe. According to legend, Lord Vishnu himself left his footprint on a rock here, which currently rests within the famous Vishnupad Temple. In like vein, the Mahabodhi Temple is considered as a place where Gautam Buddha attained enlightenment; hence, it is a hallowed site for Buddhists.

Despite their religious and cultural significance, the corridors of both these temples have been in bad shape and are in dire need of renovation for quite a few years now. Narrow lanes and congestion have made it hard for visitors to access and enjoy these places as much. However, with the announcement made by Sitharaman, all that seems to be a matter of the past now.

One of the major highlights of this budget announcement is the proposed transformation of the Vishnupad corridor. With bustling markets and narrow streets, scenarios of chaos during peak seasons of pilgrimage are very common here. The government would widen roads and construct multi-level parking spaces to accommodate the increasing number of visitors at these places.

Another major point about this budget announcement was the Mahabodhi corridor development. The corridor joins the Mahabodhi Temple with the main market and is therefore used as a major route to reach the temple. Over time, however, it had become worn out and congested due to the heavy footfall.

Landscaping and other design features will further beautify the Mahabodhi corridor, thus making the environment more pleasing and appealing to tourists. Not only will this enhance the beauty of the place but will also provide serenity and tranquility for spiritual solace.

The development of Vishnupad and Mahabodhi corridors is directly linked not only to the modernizing of these spaces but is also a step toward preserving our cultural heritage.

The development of these corridors will also have far-reaching results on Gaya's economy at large. With more tourists visiting the city, there will be improved job opportunities, and hence improving the local economy. This effect will spread to hospitality, transportation, and small businesses, amongst others, associated with this sector, hence affecting the overall growth of the city.

