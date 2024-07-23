Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces comprehensive tourism development plan

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces comprehensive tourism development plan

Today, July 23, at the parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Union Budget 2024. She surpassed the late Morarji Desai's record of six straight budgets with her seventh. While presenting the Union Budget 2024, Nirmala Sitharaman said, "Tourism has always been a part of our civilization."

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says "Tourism has always been a part of our civilisation. Our efforts to position India as a global destination will also create jobs and unlock opportunities in other sectors. I propose Vishnupath temple at Gaya, and Mahabodhi temple in Bodhgaya are of immense spiritual importance. We will develop corridors there on the model of the successful Kashi Vishwanath corridor to make them a world-class tourist destination. A comprehensive development initiative for Rajgir and Nalanda, in Bihar will be pursued. We will support tourism in Odisha that has scenic beauty, temples, craftsmanship, natural landscapes, wildlife sanctuaries and pristine beaches."

