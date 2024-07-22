Kedarnath to Kashi Vishwanath: Famous Lord Shiva temples to visit during Sawan

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Famous Lord Shiva temples to visit during Sawan

As soon as the month of Sawan begins, passion is seen among Shiva devotees. If you also believe in Mahadev, then you must go to explore some temples of Lord Shiva. You will get immense peace by visiting these temples of Shiva. Let us know about some famous and ancient temples of Shiva. You will feel a different experience by visiting these temples of Lord Shiva in the auspicious month of Sawan.

Make a plan to go to Kedarnath

The month of Sawan has started from 22 July 2024. It is believed that by worshipping Lord Shiva in the month of Shravan, the wishes of the devotees are fulfilled quickly. If you want, you can plan to go to Kedarnath in the month of Sawan. Let us tell you that Kedarnath Dham is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas. It is believed that Kedarnath, located in the lap of the Himalayas, was built by the Pandavas. It is said that it was rebuilt by Adi Shankaracharya.

You can go to Neelkanth Mahadev Temple with your family

The temple of Neelkanth Mahadev located in Pauri Garhwal of Uttarakhand is also very famous among Shiva devotees. For your information, let us tell you that the distance of this temple from Rishikesh is about 30 kilometres. It is believed that Lord Shiva drank poison at this place during the churning of the ocean. You can get a lot of peace after paying obeisance in this temple.

Kashi Vishwanath Temple located in Uttar Pradesh

Kashi Vishwanath Temple located in Uttar Pradesh is also one of the 12 Jyotirlinga temples established in India. A procession is taken out at this place on the day of Mahashivaratri. Believe me, you will be able to feel a different experience by visiting this temple and paying obeisance in the month of Sawan. It is believed that whoever takes his last breath in Kashi Vishwanath, his soul gets salvation and he is freed from the cycle of rebirth.

