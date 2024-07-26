Follow us on Image Source : X 'Moidams' of Assam added to UNESCO world heritage list, PM Modi calls it a major pride for India

The mound burial system of the Ahom dynasty in Assam, known as Moidams, was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List as a Cultural Property on Friday. This decision was made during the ongoing 46th session of the World Heritage Committee (WHC) in Delhi.

Reacting to the news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) and said that it is a matter of immense joy and pride for India! He added, “The Moidams at Charaideo showcase the glorious Ahom culture, which places utmost reverence to ancestors. I hope more people learn about the great Ahom rule and culture. Glad that the Moidams join the #WorldHeritage List.”

On X, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) announced, “New inscription on the @UNESCO #WorldHeritage List: Moidams – the Mound-Burial System of the Ahom Dynasty, #India.”

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma responded to the news by stating, “"The Moidams make it to the UNESCO World Heritage list under the category Cultural Property. A great win for Assam Thank You Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, members of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee and the people of Assam."

He further added, "The Moidams of Charaideo embody the deep spiritual belief, rich civilisational heritage and architectural prowess of Assam's Tai-Ahom community. Apart from the fact this announcement has been made from the soil of Bharat, its entry also stands out for 2 more reasons.”

What are Moidams?

The Moidams are burial mounds for Ahom kings, queens, and nobles. The term ‘Moidam’ comes from the Tai phrase Phrang-Mai-Dam or Mai-Tam. ‘Phrang-Mai’ refers to the act of burial, and ‘Dam’ signifies the spirit of the deceased.

While Moidams are present in all districts of upper Assam, Charaideo, the initial capital of the Ahom dynasty, served as the primary necropolis for Ahom royalty. Located 28 km east of Sivasagar, Charaideo is the burial site of the first Ahom king, Chau-lung Siu-ka-pha, who was interred there with traditional Tai-Ahom rites and rituals.

(with ANI inputs)