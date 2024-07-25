Going to attend Paris Olympics? Know 5 other things to do in the 'city of love'

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 must-do activities in the city of love

The Paris Olympics 2024 is set to be a spectacular event, drawing sports enthusiasts from around the globe to witness world-class athleticism in one of the most enchanting cities. But while the games will undoubtedly be a major highlight, Paris offers a treasure trove of experiences beyond the Olympic venues. Here are five must-do activities to enrich your Parisian adventure.

Immerse yourself in art and history at the Louvre Museum

A trip to Paris is incomplete without a visit to the Louvre. Home to iconic masterpieces like the Mona Lisa and Venus de Milo, this world-renowned museum is a treasure trove of art and history. Spend hours exploring its vast galleries and marvel at the works of renowned artists. Be prepared to be captivated by the museum's grandeur and the sheer volume of artistic brilliance on display.

Experience the romance of a Seine River cruise

There's no better way to experience the magic of Paris than from the water. Embark on a Seine River cruise and glide past iconic landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower, Notre Dame Cathedral, and the Louvre. As the sun sets, the city transforms into a dazzling spectacle, reflected in the river's shimmering waters. Enjoy a glass of champagne and soak in the romantic ambience.

Indulge in Parisian cuisine

French cuisine is renowned worldwide for its elegance and flavour. Treat your taste buds to a culinary adventure by sampling classic dishes like escargots, steak frites, and crème brûlée. Don't miss the opportunity to visit a traditional French bistro or a Michelin-starred restaurant for an unforgettable dining experience. Pair your meal with a glass of fine French wine for the ultimate indulgence.

Explore the charming neighbourhoods of Montmartre and the Latin Quarter

Step back in time as you wander through the picturesque streets of Montmartre and the Latin Quarter. Montmartre, with its winding cobblestone alleys, artists' studios, and the iconic Sacre-Cœur Basilica, offers a bohemian charm. The Latin Quarter, known for its student-friendly atmosphere, vibrant cafes, and historic buildings, is perfect for leisurely strolls and people-watching.

Shop till you drop on the Champs-Elysees

For a touch of luxury and world-class shopping, head to the Champs-Elysees. This iconic avenue is lined with high-end fashion boutiques, flagship stores, and elegant cafes. Whether you're looking for designer labels or unique souvenirs, you're sure to find something to satisfy your shopping desires.