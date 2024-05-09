5 water parks in Delhi-NCR with the most thrilling rides for children

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Water parks in Delhi-NCR for children.

The people of Delhi NCR are troubled by the scorching heat. However, people here do not forget to enjoy any season. Now Delhiites have a good option to have a water park to enjoy the beach during summer holidays. There are many water parks in Delhi NCR which are crowded with people. Children enjoy a lot in the water park. You can go to a water park with family or friends on weekends to beat the heat. Let us give you complete information about the names and fees of the famous water parks of Delhi NCR.

Famous Water Parks of Delhi NCR are:

World of Wonders, Noida

This is an adventure park in the GIP Mall area of ​​Noida, which is quite famous. If you go to DLF Mall, it is just a few steps away from it. There are more than 20 rides here where you can have full fun. There are also water swings and many other rides. Everyone from children to adults is going to have a lot of fun in this water park.

Charges- The entry fee for children is Rs 999, for adults it is Rs 1450 and for senior citizens, it is Rs 999.

Adventure Park, Rohini

Famous by the name of Adventure Island, this water park is inside Metro Walk Mall. There are not just one or two but 25 rides here. Many dangerous rides will make your head spin. People living in Delhi visit this water park the most. There are everything from food to gaming zones and places to visit with children. There is a lot of crowd here on weekends. You can also enjoy rain dance here.

Charge- The ticket is Rs 550 on weekdays and Rs 600 on weekends. The fee for senior citizens is Rs 350.

Splash Water Park, North Delhi

The name Splash also comes from the famous water park of Delhi. The water rides here will thrill you. People like this water park built amidst nature. There are rides like Cyclone Family Slide, Mushroom Fall, Harakiri and Multi-Lane Slides. You can go to this water park with family or friends.

Charges- The entry fee for children is Rs 400 and for adults, it is Rs 700. If a couple enters then you will have to pay Rs 1000.

Fun N Food Village, Gurugram

Fun n Food Village is also famous for its fun rides and water park. There is an artificial river here in which children can take a river walk. As soon as you reach here, you feel great in the scorching sun. People of NCR like this water park very much. There is a lot of crowd here on weekends. You can plan a trip with friends and children.

Charges- The entry fee for children is Rs 500 and adults will have to pay Rs 1000.

Drizzling Land, Ghaziabad

Drizzling Land located on Delhi-Meerut Road is also a fun water park. There is also an Aquatic Adventure Park for children. Be it adults or children, people of all ages can enjoy fun rides here. Different zones have been created according to the age of children. For adults, there are rides like the Revolving Tower and Wave Pool. You can enjoy dancing and singing in the disc coaster. There are also rooms for your stay here. Get ready for a different type of fun.

Charges- Children will have to pay Rs 600 and adults will have to pay Rs 950.

So, what are you waiting for? Plan your water park trip with children this weekend or upcoming. Enjoy the ride!

