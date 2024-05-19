Sunday, May 19, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. RCB script history against Chennai Super Kings, become first team ever to register monumental T20 milestone

RCB script history against Chennai Super Kings, become first team ever to register monumental T20 milestone

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) displayed a dominating performance in front of their home crowd on Saturday (May 18) to beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and qualify for the playoffs. They last qualified for the playoffs in IPL 2022.

Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: May 19, 2024 9:13 IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Image Source : PTI Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

IPL 2024 is turning out to be a dream season for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as they are rewriting the record books of T20 cricket. May 18 (Saturday) turned out to be a special day for the Bengaluru-based franchise as they qualified for the playoffs after defeating the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The playoff qualification came after a dramatic turnaround as RCB won six games in a row to ensure the same. However, the spotlight on RCB's playoff qualification took the sheen away from another world record that they registered at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

RCB hit a total of 16 sixes in the 68th match of IPL 2024 against Chennai to become the first team ever to smash 150 or more sixes in a single edition of a T20 tournament. RCB have hammered a total of 157 sixes already in the ongoing edition of the IPL which is the most by any team in a particular season of a T20 tournament.

Teams to hit the most sixes in a single edition of a T20 tournament

Team Tournament Sixes Year
RCB IPL 157 2024
SRH IPL 146 2024
CSK IPL 145 2018
Surrey T20 Blast 144 2023
KKR IPL 143 2019
RCB IPL 142 2016
MI IPL 140 2023
MI IPL 137 2020

Notably, RCB smashed a total of 16 sixes in the fixture against Chennai Super Kings. Virat Kohli (4 sixes), Faf du Plessis (3 sixes), Rajat Patidar (4 sixes), Cameron Green (3 sixes), Dinesh Karthik (1 six) and Glenn Maxwell (1 six) were the six players who smashed maximums for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against CSK and helped their side register the T20 world record.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are second on the list. They have already tonked 146 maximums in the ongoing IPL season and threaten to surpass RCB with the kind of aggression they are displaying with the bat in hand.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement