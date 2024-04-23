Indian passport holders can get multi-year Schengen visa: How to apply for it?

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Indians can get a multi-year Schengen visa.

Specific regulations on the issuance of multiple entry visas to Indian nationals were adopted by the European Commission on April 18, 2024. These regulations are more favourable than the standard guidelines of the Visa Code that were in effect at the time. If the passport's validity permits, the new "cascade" regime for Indian nationals living in India who apply for Schengen (short-stay) visas in India will make it simpler for visitors with a track record of international travel to obtain multi-year visas.

What is the Schengen visa “cascade” regime for Indian passport holders?

As per the recently implemented visa "cascade" policy for India, citizens of India are eligible to receive long-term, multiple-entry Schengen visas that are valid for two years, provided they have legally secured and utilised two visas in the preceding three years. If there is still enough validity on the passport, the two-year visa will usually be followed by a five-year visa. The validity period of these visas allows their holders to travel with the same freedoms as citizens of other countries.

This decision is made within the framework of enhanced relations under the EU-India Common Agenda on Migration and Mobility, which aims to achieve comprehensive cooperation between the EU and India on migration policy. Given the significance of India as an EU partner, one important aspect of this cooperation is the facilitation of people-to-people contacts.

How to apply for a multi-year Schengen visa?

According to the India Today report, if you have applied for and been granted two Schengen visas in the last three years, you are eligible to apply for a two-year multiple-entry visa.

If your passport's validity permits, a five-year visa will then be issued in place of this two-year one.

You have the same travel privileges as citizens of countries without a visa to enter the region as long as your Schengen visa is valid.

What are the countries under the Schengen visa?

With a valid Schengen visa, an individual can visit any part of the Schengen region without restriction for up to 90 days out of 180 days. Although the visas have no specific purpose, they do not give the ability to work. The Schengen area consists of 29 European countries (of which 25 are EU states): Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Greece, Spain, France, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland and Sweden, along with Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

ALSO READ: Spike in spiritual tourism, Ayodhya and Ujjain top Indian travelling destinations