India TV Sports Wrap on July 27: Today's top 10 trending news stories

The Paris Olympics are upon us and there is plenty of action in store for the fans on day one. India will have the opportunity to bag medals in shooting on day 1. On the other hand, Team India will play Sri Lanka in the first game of the three-match T20I series in Pallekele on Saturday. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

India to feature in 10 m air rifle mixed team event at Paris Olympics

Elavenil Valarivan, Sandeep Singh, Ramita and Arjun Babuta will be in action for India in shooting on day one of the Paris Olympics.

Lakshya Sen to play opening game at Paris Olympics

Lakshya Sen will be up against Guatemala's Kevin Cordon in a men's singles group-stage match.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy to open account in men's doubles

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take on Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar of France in a men's doubles group-stage match at the Paris Olympics.

Indian men's hockey team to face New Zealand at Paris Olympics

The Indian men's hockey team will take on New Zealand in its opening match of the Paris Olympics.

Sri Lanka beat Pakistan to enter Women's Asia Cup final

Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by three wickets in the second semifinal of the Women's Asia Cup.

India to play Sri Lanka in Women's Asia Cup final

India will be up against Sri Lanka in the final of the ongoing Women's Asia Cup.

West Indies score 282 in first innings of Edgbaston Test

West Indies posted 282 runs on the board in their first innings of the Edgbaston Test.

San Francisco Unicorns advance to MLC final

Unicorns defeated Texas Super Kings by 10 runs in the Challenger of the Major League Cricket.

Team India to face Sri Lanka in T20I series opener

Team India will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the T20I series opener on Saturday.

ECB to pay touring fees to Zimbabwe Cricket for historic one-off Test tour in 2025