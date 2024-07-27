Paris Olympics 2024: Celine Dion makes live comeback, performs at opening ceremony | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Celine Dion at Paris Olympics 2024

Singer Celine Dion made an emotional comeback to the live stage at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics amid her struggles with stiff person syndrome. After Lady Gaga and other singers' performances, Celine closed the ceremony with a memorable performance. She sang Edith Piaf's 'Hymne A L'Amour' while standing at the base of the Eiffel Tower. The Canadian singer wore a sparkling, bead-adorned dress and performed next to a piano in the rain. Her emotion was visible as she concluded the song, touching the hearts of many. The official page of the Olympics also shared a series of pictures from Celine's performance.

''Celine Dion performs on the Eiffel Tower! just when we thought this #OpeningCeremony could not get any better. World, welcome to #Paris2024,'' reads the caption of the post.

Celine also shared a series of pictures and penned a long note expressing her happiness. ''I’m honored to have performed tonight, for the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony, and so full of joy to be back in one of my very favorite cities! Most of all, I’m so happy to be celebrating these amazing athletes, with all their stories of sacrifice and determination, pain and perseverance. All of you have been so focused on your dream, and whether or not you take home a medal, I hope that being here means that it has come true for you! You should all be so proud, we know how hard you have worked to be the best of the best. Stay focused, keep going, my heart is with you!'' she wrote.

This performance was Dion's first since her diagnosis with Stiff Person Syndrome in December 2022. The opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics took place outside of a stadium for the first time. It showcased Paris' iconic landmarks, including the Eiffel Tower. The event featured 3,500 actors, dancers, and musical performers.

(With ANI inputs)

