Vivo Y18i priced at Rs 7,999 launched in India: Check specifications, availability

Vivo has launched a new budget smartphone in India. The newly launched Vivo Y18i is a new addition to the Vivo Y series in India. The smartphone features a Unisoc T612 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery, and a dual rear camera set up led by a 13-megapixel primary shooter. Vivo Y18i is currently listed on the company’s website, however, the company is yet to make a formal announcement about the smartphone. Here are all the details you need to know.

Vivo Y18i India price and availability

The Vivo Y18i is offered in Gem Green and Space Black colour options. It is priced at Rs. 7,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. It is expected to be available through offline and online channels.

Vivo Y18i specifications

The Vivo Y18i is equipped with a Unisoc chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The built-in RAM can be expanded up to 8GB using unused onboard storage. It operates on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14.

The phone features a 6.56-inch HD+ (1,612 × 720 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

For its camera setup, the Vivo Y18i has a dual rear camera system with rear flash. It consists of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 0.08-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 5-megapixel sensor at the front. It provides 64GB of expandable onboard storage via a MicroSD card.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y18i include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, OTG, FM radio, and a USB 2.0 port. The phone is equipped with various sensors including an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, and proximity sensor. It has an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance.

Meanwhile, Vivo recently launched Vivo T3 Lite smartphone in India, which seems to be a rebranded version of the Vivo Y28s 5G. Some of the key features of the smartphone include an IP64-rated build, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, and more.

