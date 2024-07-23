Vivo V40 and V40 Pro to launch in India soon: What to expect?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Vivo V40 and V40 Pro

Vivo is planning to launch the new series in the Indian market by launching its V40 series in the Indian market, following the success of the V30 lineup. According to recent reports, the series will include two models: the Vivo V40 and the Vivo V40 Pro. Both devices are expected to bring significant upgrades and here are the details. Both the upcoming smartphones- V40 and V40 Pro are expected to come with an IP68 rating to protect the device from dust and water. It will further enhance the durability and usability in various environments.

As per the 91Mobiles report, it was indicated that the Vivo V40 series is expected to launch in India by August 2024 (timeline unspecified). The series is expected to be one of the slimmest smartphones.

Camera details

The Vivo V40 series will come with a 3D curved display, to enhance the visual experience of the users. The smartphone is expected to incorporate an Infinity Eye camera module, which comes with Zeiss Optics supporting multifocal portraits.

The Vivo V40 will feature a dual rear camera system- a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle shooter. On the front, it comes with a 50MP shooter, which claims for high-quality images and videos.

Vivo V40: Expected specifications

In the European market, the Vivo V40 is set to come with a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display (2,800 x 1,260 pixels resolution). The display is further said to have a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits- to ensure vibrant and clear visuals. The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. The device will come with 012GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

Connectivity and battery

For connectivity, the smartphones will feature dual-SIM support, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, 5G, Wi-Fi 6 and GPS. Both models are backed by a 5,500mAh battery, with 80W fast charging with the Type-C USB port.

Although nothing has been confirmed from the company, by the time of writing. But we expect that the new Vivo V40 series is expected to make a strong impact in the Indian market, which will appeal to a wide range of users.

