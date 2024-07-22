iQOO Z9s series to launch in India by next month: What to expect?

Follow us on Image Source : IQOO iQoo Z9s series

Following the recent launch of the iQOO Z9 Lite in the Indian market, the company is set to introduce another device in the market. Nipun Marya, the CEO recently shared the official poster of the iQOO Z9s series on X (formerly known as Twitter), where he announced, "The wait is over! Brace yourself for a fully loaded ‘Z’ vibe."

The teaser further suggested that the new smartphone will be equipped with a powerful processor, ensuring seamless performance. Speculations also suggested that the iQOO Z9s could be a rebranded version of the iQOO Z9 Turbo, which debuted in China in April this year (2024).

Design and features for Z9s series

As per the teaser poster, which shared the plan to unleash the iQOO Z9s series, it showcased a solid, boxy design with a shiny back panel. The rear end will feature a dual rear camera setup, in the top-right corner with a ring light- which is not very common at the moment.

A poster further indicates that the camera of the upcoming smartphone might use aspherical lenses, which have the potential for enhancing image quality- and could be done by reducing the number of required optical elements.

It is further said that the iQOO Z9s series will be similar to the Z9 Turbo, and some of the specifications could be anticipated further.

iQOO Z9 Turbo- Expected specifications

The iQOO Z9 Turbo is said to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset The device will have an independent graphics chip Turbo and a 6K VC heat dissipation system The smartphone will be backed by a 6,000 mAh battery The device will have a 1.5K OLED flat display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The phone features a dual rear camera setup The flatscreen design will further incorporate the power button and volume rockers on the right side.

iQOO Z9 Lite: Brief overview

Image Source : IQOOiQOO Z9 Lite

The iQOO Z9 Lite 5G, which was recently launched in the Indian market is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset.

It features an 8-core CPU built on 6nm process technology.

It comes with dual SIM 5G with eight 5G bands support

It offers fast download speeds and stable connectivity.

The device has a 90Hz display with TUV certification for low blue light and a high brightness mode of 840 nits

The device runs on Funtouch OS 14 based on the Android 14 operating system.

iQOO Z9 Lite 5G comes with 128GB of internal storage (which could be expanded further by up to 1TB with the help of an SD card)

It runs on either 4GB or 6GB of RAM

The dual rear camera setup incorporates a 50 MP main shooter + 2 MP bokeh shooter with modes like Night, Time-lapse, Portrait and Panorama.

On the front, the smartphone comes with an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls.

ALSO READ: How to boost your WiFi speed? Here are few simple router adjustments

ALSO READ: New ChatGPT model announcement by Sam Altman