Monday, July 22, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. How to boost your WiFi speed? Here are few simple router adjustments

How to boost your WiFi speed? Here are few simple router adjustments

Here are simple tips to follow in case you are willing to improve your WiFi speed and enjoy a smoother, faster internet experience. Proper router placement, antenna adjustments, regular reboots, and securing your network are key steps to enhancing your broadband connection.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: July 22, 2024 13:04 IST
wifi router
Image Source : PIXABAY Wifi Router

In today's tech-driven world, smartphones and internet access are essential. We rely on them for countless tasks which we perform every day. In a way, we are dependent on the technology. However, sometimes our mobile data plans are just not enough, making a broadband connection the best option.

Despite of having faster WiFi with a top recharge plan, many people still experience slow internet speeds. If you are frustrated with your WiFi performance as well, then this article is for you, as we will be sharing some tips to help you recover from the speed issue.

Importance of router placement

A broadband connection claims to deliver unlimited data and high-speed internet. But even with a good WiFi connection, speeds may lag at times. Many may assume that the issue will lay with their internet plan or provider, but often, the problem is rooted in simple mistakes as we make with our equipment. The placement and setup of your WiFi router are crucial factors for achieving the optimal speed of a router.

Tips for optimizing your WiFi router

Correct placement: WiFi signals work wirelessly, so one needs to avoid placing the router in areas where signals could be obstructed. Never position the router near any wall or in an enclosed space. These places may hinder signal strength.

Distance and range: The speed of your WiFi may be affected by the distance between the router and your device. For the best performance, one has to be sure that your device is within the router's effective range.

Antenna positioning: The angle of your router's antenna plays a significant role in signal distribution. If you're experiencing slow speeds, try adjusting the antenna's position. Small tweaks can make a big difference.

Device Connections: Multiple devices connected to the same WiFi can reduce your internet speed. Make sure your network password is secure to prevent unknown devices from connecting and using up bandwidth.

Related Stories
iPhone 15 expected to come with Wi-Fi 6E network support: Know-more

iPhone 15 expected to come with Wi-Fi 6E network support: Know-more

Wi-Fi 7 to open up new avenues for smart home technology with improved experiences​​

Wi-Fi 7 to open up new avenues for smart home technology with improved experiences​​

Jio AirFiber will change the internet speed, will be available in GB not MB: Everything you need to

Jio AirFiber will change the internet speed, will be available in GB not MB: Everything you need to

Supreme Court goes paperless; CJI DY Chandrachud announces free WiFi to advocates, litigants

Supreme Court goes paperless; CJI DY Chandrachud announces free WiFi to advocates, litigants

Is it safe to use Wi-Fi during air travel? Know all dos and don’ts in detail

Is it safe to use Wi-Fi during air travel? Know all dos and don’ts in detail

COAI urges DoT to ban illegal sale of Wi-Fi 6E routers

COAI urges DoT to ban illegal sale of Wi-Fi 6E routers

PM WANI Wi-Fi Scheme offers 100GB data for Rs 99: All you need to know

PM WANI Wi-Fi Scheme offers 100GB data for Rs 99: All you need to know

Airtel Xstream Fiber: Best affordable broadband plans under Rs 1000

Airtel Xstream Fiber: Best affordable broadband plans under Rs 1000

How to make calls when your smartphone is out of network area?

How to make calls when your smartphone is out of network area?

Excitel broadband plans: Affordable high-speed internet and OTT

Excitel broadband plans: Affordable high-speed internet and OTT

Regular Reboots: Routers need a break too. Turn off your router for a few minutes every 24-48 hours. Many people leave their routers on continuously, which can slow down the connection over time.

Additional Tips

Avoid Interference: Keep the router away from other electronic devices which are available in the ecosystem that might interfere with the signal. Gadgets like microwaves and cordless phones are placed in close vicinity.

Firmware update: Ensure that your router’s firmware is up to date and manufacturers will often release updates to improve performance and security.

ALSO READ: How to delete your UPI ID from a stolen phone?

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement