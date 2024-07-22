How to boost your WiFi speed? Here are few simple router adjustments

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Wifi Router

In today's tech-driven world, smartphones and internet access are essential. We rely on them for countless tasks which we perform every day. In a way, we are dependent on the technology. However, sometimes our mobile data plans are just not enough, making a broadband connection the best option.

Despite of having faster WiFi with a top recharge plan, many people still experience slow internet speeds. If you are frustrated with your WiFi performance as well, then this article is for you, as we will be sharing some tips to help you recover from the speed issue.

Importance of router placement

A broadband connection claims to deliver unlimited data and high-speed internet. But even with a good WiFi connection, speeds may lag at times. Many may assume that the issue will lay with their internet plan or provider, but often, the problem is rooted in simple mistakes as we make with our equipment. The placement and setup of your WiFi router are crucial factors for achieving the optimal speed of a router.

Tips for optimizing your WiFi router

Correct placement: WiFi signals work wirelessly, so one needs to avoid placing the router in areas where signals could be obstructed. Never position the router near any wall or in an enclosed space. These places may hinder signal strength.

Distance and range: The speed of your WiFi may be affected by the distance between the router and your device. For the best performance, one has to be sure that your device is within the router's effective range.

Antenna positioning: The angle of your router's antenna plays a significant role in signal distribution. If you're experiencing slow speeds, try adjusting the antenna's position. Small tweaks can make a big difference.

Device Connections: Multiple devices connected to the same WiFi can reduce your internet speed. Make sure your network password is secure to prevent unknown devices from connecting and using up bandwidth.

Regular Reboots: Routers need a break too. Turn off your router for a few minutes every 24-48 hours. Many people leave their routers on continuously, which can slow down the connection over time.

Additional Tips

Avoid Interference: Keep the router away from other electronic devices which are available in the ecosystem that might interfere with the signal. Gadgets like microwaves and cordless phones are placed in close vicinity.

Firmware update: Ensure that your router’s firmware is up to date and manufacturers will often release updates to improve performance and security.

