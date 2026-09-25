Avengers Endgame: Encore opens strong at the Indian box office; how much did Marvel's film earn on Day 1

Avengers: Endgame is back in theatres, giving Marvel fans another chance to watch the blockbuster on the big screen. The film has been re-released in India as Avengers: Endgame Encore on Friday, September 25. Directed by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, the film was first released in 2019 and was well received by audiences.

The re-release has opened to a strong response amid competition from films like Nani's The Paradise, Primetime, Resident Evil, Mirzapur: The Movie, Hanuman Ansh and others. Find out how much it has collected so far as per early estimates.

Avengers Endgame: Encore Day 1 box office collection

As of 10 pm on September 25, Avengers: Endgame Encore has collected Rs 7.25 crore across 3,634 shows in India, according to early estimates provided by trade tracker Sacnilk. The film was released in multiple languages, with the highest earnings coming from English shows at Rs 5.25 crore, while Tamil shows recorded the lowest collection at Rs 30 lakh.

In terms of overall occupancy, the film recorded 20.22 per cent in English shows, with 17.67 per cent occupancy in morning shows and 22.78 per cent in afternoon shows. The occupancy for night shows is awaited. Whereas the film's total gross collection in India stands at Rs 8.68 crore.

Notably, the final Day 1 box office figures for Avengers: Endgame Encore in India will be updated by 10 am tomorrow, September 26, 2026.

Avengers Endgame Encore: Cast

The Hollywood film features a star-studded cast including Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Brolin, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Olsen, Don Cheadle, Karen Gillan, Benedict Wong, and Brie Larson.

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