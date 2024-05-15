Follow us on Image Source : PEXELS Cannes Film Festival 2024: 5 must visit places in Cannes

The famous Cannes red carpet is an international affair for all film lovers worldwide. Located on the French Riviera, the Cannes Film Festival has made the French landmark a popular vacation destination offering much more than just film. It is also home to a historic cultural heritage, luxury experiences, and some of the most beautiful beaches.

Promenade de la Croisette

The red carpet isn’t the only glamorous landmark at Cannes! The historic promenade which has existed since the 19th century extends along the waterfront of Cannes and is decorated with the fanciest and most luxurious hotels and cafes. It is covered with palm trees and provides a surreal experience at sunset. Perfect for a leisurely stroll, it is not only the home to the famous red carpet but also gives a glimpse of the gorgeous view of the Lerins islands and is a gateway to the best beaches in Cannes such as Baoli Beach or Plage Mace. It is so popular that you may even spot some A-list celebrities at these beaches out for a stroll!

Lerins islands

The Lerins Islands is an archipelago of 4 islands located near the French landmark. The islands are a great getaway from the bustling city and are built on decades worth of historical achievements by the French people.

Saint Margaret, the largest island on the archipelago has a nature reserve along with a lake which is home to various types of migratory birds. To protect their solitude, there are specially prepared look-outs to admire their beauty. Additionally, the island is rich in eucalyptus trees. Next, the Saint Honorat island is named after a catholic saint who founded a monastery there in the 5th century. Saint Patrick, one of the most religiously and politically relevant figures of Ireland, studied there as well. It is also known for its high-quality production of olive oil, a treat for the health-conscious and cooking enthusiasts.

La Croix-de-Gardes

One of the most well protected parks in Cannes, it acts as a reserve for the flora and fauna. The park charms visitors with its vegetation of umbrella pine forests and an 80 hectare forest of all the different varieties of mimosas. The delight experienced by your senses will forever remain in your memory. Naturally, a nature reserve would be incomplete without mentioning the song of the bird that greets you and the family of donkeys that reside there. One of the highlights of this spot would be the horses of Buhler villa, the park’s own equestrian police station.

Musée de la Castre

This mediaeval museum is built on the ruins of the Lerins fort, home to some of the most beautiful Persian objects and paintings. The art collection includes works from the primitive era art from the Himalayas, Oceania, 19th-century landscapes and even pre-Columbian America. With displays being only in French, it may force one to learn the language before paying a visit. A 109 step climb to the museum, it is a perfect place for history and art lovers.

The beaches

This list would not be complete without the incredible beaches of Cannes. One can enjoy the private beach stays in the Lerins islands or head over to the public beaches for some of the best views. Known as one of the best bays in the world, one can opt to enjoy the private beaches owned by hotels or head over to the Mace beach or the Zamenhof beach for an ideal lunch or day out.

If you’re looking for your next international vacation, consider adding Cannes to the list.