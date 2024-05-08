Maldives urges Indians to be part of their tourism: 5 famous tourist spots in archipelago

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Famous tourist spots in Maldives.

Maldives' minister has recently asked Indians to "be a part of their tourism" because the country's economy "depends on it," amid fragile bilateral relations following disparaging remarks made about India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Tourism Minister Ibrahim Faisal stated that the newly elected government aspires to collaborate with India, highlighting the shared history between the Maldives and India.

In an interview with PTI, the Maldives' minister said, “We have a history. Our newly elected government also wants to work together [with India]. We always promote peace and a friendly environment. Our people and the government will give a warm welcome to Indian arrivals. As the Tourism Minister, I want to tell Indians to please be a part of Maldives’ tourism. Our economy depends on tourism."

The Maldives is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful and sought-after tourist destinations in the world. With its crystal clear waters, white sandy beaches, and luxurious resorts, it has become a dream vacation spot for many. And now, with the recent announcement made by the Maldives government urging Indians to be a part of their tourism, there couldn't be a better time to plan your next trip to this stunning archipelago.

The Maldives has always been a popular destination for Indians, but with this new initiative, it is surely set to become even more accessible and affordable for Indian tourists. So, if you are looking for the perfect tropical getaway, here are 5 famous tourist spots in the Maldives that should be on your must-visit list.

Male

The capital city of the Maldives, Male is often the first stop for tourists visiting the country. This bustling city is located on the island of Kaafu and is home to many popular attractions such as the National Museum, Grand Friday Mosque, and Sultan Park. It also offers a glimpse of the local culture and way of life, making it a great place to start your Maldivian adventure.

Hulhumale

Located just a short boat ride away from Male, Hulhumale is an artificial island that offers a refreshing change of pace from the city life of Male. It is known for its beautiful beaches, calm waters, and stunning sunsets. It also has a thriving local community, giving visitors a chance to interact with the friendly locals and learn more about their way of life.

Maafushi

Located in the South Male Atoll, Maafushi is a popular tourist spot known for its pristine beaches, lush greenery, and stunning resorts. It is also home to several water sports activities like jet skiing, parasailing, and banana boat rides, making it a favourite among adrenaline junkies.

Baa Atoll

Baa Atoll is a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve and is one of the best places in the Maldives for snorkelling and diving. It is home to diverse marine life, including manta rays, whale sharks, and various species of fish. The crystal clear waters of Baa Atoll make it perfect for underwater photography and exploring the colourful coral reefs.

Veligandu Island

Located in the North Ari Atoll, Veligandu Island is a paradise for honeymooners and couples looking for a romantic getaway. It is known for its secluded beaches, crystal clear waters, and luxurious overwater villas that offer breathtaking views of the ocean.

