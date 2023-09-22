Koh Chang to Rai Leh: 5 offbeat destinations in Thailand apart from Phuket and Pattaya

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER These are the offbeat destinations in Thailand apart from Phuket.

From stunning beaches and lush jungles to Thailand's bustling cities and vibrant culture, it’s not hard to see why it’s one of Asia's most popular travel destinations. But while many people flock to Phuket and Pattaya for their holidays, plenty of other places in Thailand deserve just as much attention. Even recently, according to research conducted by MoneyTransfers.com, Phuket has been declared as the world's most overcrowded tourist destination. However, from the remote islands of Koh Chang to the ancient ruins of Rai Leh, here are five offbeat destinations in Thailand that are not Phuket or Pattaya.

Koh Chang

Koh Chang is an archipelago located close to the Cambodian border in the Gulf of Thailand. This remote island group is a beach lover’s paradise, with white sand beaches lined with coconut trees, crystal clear waters and plenty of opportunities for snorkelling and diving. But that’s not all Koh Chang has to offer - it also boasts a thriving nightlife, with beach bars, nightclubs and live music venues. There’s even an elephant park where you can get up close and personal with these gentle giants. Whether you are looking for a quiet getaway or a party atmosphere, Koh Chang has something for everyone.

Kanchanaburi

Kanchanaburi is a province in western Thailand known for its stunning natural beauty. The area is home to some of Thailand’s most spectacular waterfalls, lush jungle and rolling hills. It’s also famous for its history - the famous River Kwai Bridge was built here during World War II, and the area is dotted with war memorials and museums. You can take a ride on the Death Railway, explore the Erawan National Park or take a boat ride along the River Kwai. For those looking for an offbeat experience, Kanchanaburi is worth a visit.

Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai is a city in northern Thailand known for its vibrant culture and stunning scenery. It’s home to dozens of Buddhist temples, including Wat Phra Singh and Wat Chedi Luang, as well as bustling markets, unique street food offerings and plenty of shopping opportunities. The city is also surrounded by lush jungles home to exotic wildlife such as elephants and monkeys - you can even go trekking if you like. Whether you are looking to explore the city or get out into nature, Chiang Mai is an offbeat destination in Thailand that should not be missed.

Krabi

Krabi is a province in southern Thailand known for its gorgeous coastline and rugged karst formations. There are plenty of opportunities for beach hopping here - from Railay Beach to Ao Nang Beach, you can explore dozens of stunning beaches with powdery white sand and crystal clear waters. You can also take boat trips to nearby islands like Koh Phi Phi, go kayaking through mangrove forests or explore some of the area’s many limestone caves. For those looking for an offbeat experience, Krabi should be on your list!

Rai Leh

Rai Leh is an ancient city located on the west coast of Thailand about halfway between Bangkok and Phuket. It was once an important port city for traders from all over Southeast Asia, but today it’s best known for its stunning cliffs and beaches. There are plenty of opportunities for rock climbing here - from beginner routes to challenging multi-pitch climbs - as well as plenty of picturesque spots for swimming and sunbathing. Rai Leh is also home to some beautiful temples, including Wat Tham Sua (Tiger Cave Temple). Whether you are looking for adventure or relaxation, Rai Leh has something for everyone!

If you are looking for something a bit different than the usual Phuket or Pattaya scene, then these five offbeat destinations in Thailand should be on your list. From remote islands like Koh Chang to ancient cities like Rai Leh, these places offer something special you won’t find anywhere else. So why not take a break from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and explore some of these unique destinations? You won’t regret it!

