HMD to launch its first self-branded smartphone in India soon: Everything we know so far

HMD recently unveiled its self-branded smartphones. Now, the company has confirmed that these smartphones will come to India. The HMD Pulse, Pulse+, and Pulse Pro are currently available in select European markets. The company is yet to announce the India launch date of these smartphones but it has announced that it will reveal the name of its first self-branded smartphones in India in a few days.

The company made the announcement via X (formerly Twitter). In the post, the company said that it would reveal the name of the smartphone on April 29. However, the company did not reveal any other details about the smartphone. HMD is expected to launch one of the HMD Pulse phones in India.

HMD Pluse price

The HMD Pulse is available in three colors - Atmos Blue, Dreamy Pink, and Meteor Black, and is priced at EUR 140, which is roughly around Rs. 12,460. The HMD Pulse+ is listed at EUR 160, which is roughly around Rs. 14,240, and is available in Apricot Crush, Glacier Green, and Midnight Blue shades. Lastly, the top-of-the-line HMD Pulse Pro comes in Black Ocean, Glacier Green, and Twilight Purple colorways at EUR 180, which is around Rs. 16,000.

HMD Pluse specifications

These smartphones come equipped with a Unisoc processor, which is paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM in the Pulse model, and 4GB/6GB/8GB of RAM in the Pulse Pro and Pulse Plus models. The Pulse Pro and Pulse Plus models offer up to 128GB of storage, while the regular Pulse has 64GB. All three phones can expand storage up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. They operate on the Android 14 operating system, with HMD committing to providing up to two major OS updates and three years of security patches.

All three smartphones come with a 6.65-inch LCD, featuring a 720p resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of up to 600 nits. The Pulse has a 13-megapixel primary camera, while the Pulse Pro and Pulse Plus models have a 50-megapixel primary camera. The secondary camera is a 2-megapixel depth sensor on all three phones. The Pulse and Pulse Plus have an 8-megapixel front camera, while the Pulse Pro has a 50-megapixel front camera.

The Pulse, Pulse Plus, and Pulse Pro all have a 5,000mAh battery. The Plus model supports 20W fast charging, while the regular and Plus models support 10W charging. The phones support connectivity options such as a 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G, Wi-Fi 5 (ac), Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC.

