Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Gurugram voters with inked fingers to get discounts in multiplexes on polling day

Follow us on Image Source : ECI (X) Gurugram multiplexes to give discounts to voters to enhance voting percentage on polling day.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Gurugram district administration has come up with a unique initiative to increase the turnout of voters in the May 25 (Saturday) Lok Sabha polls in the Gurugram Parliamentary constituency with officials announcing discounts on movie tickets and food items in multiplexes apart from complimentary refreshments.

A single-phase voting will be held in all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana on May 25. An official on Wednesday (May 8) said that all one needs to do is flaunt his or her inked finger on the polling day to get a discount on offline tickets available from the counter or on food and drinks available on the cinema hall premises.

In this regard, a meeting of representatives of several multiplex chains was held on Wednesday which was chaired by Hitesh Kumar Meena, ADC, and nodal officer for the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme, Gurugram.

Complimentary refreshments for voters in multiplex

"The voters will also get complimentary refreshments in some multiplexes," Meena told the media.

He said that all the multiplexes would telecast the message of the District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav and short films related to voter awareness on the screens. Recently, the Gurugam district administration has roped in Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal as the 'brand ambassador' to boost voter turnout.

Multiplex chains welcome district administration​'s initiative

Representatives of 10 multiplex chains who attended the meeting with the ADC welcomed this initiative of the district administration. 90 screens are operated in the Gurugram district through these chains. All the major multiplex chains of Gurugram city also assured their cooperation in voter awareness on May 25. ADC also asked all the representatives to install selfie points and standees related to voter awareness in their respective premises.

Haryana CSR Trust's Additional CEO Gaurav Singh, District Information and Public Relations Officer Bijendra Kumar and representatives of multiplex chains like PVR, Inox, Cinepolis, Wave, Mirage, Cinelive etc. attended the meeting.

2019, 2014 poll results

Notably, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the state, the BJP swept the state, capturing all 10 seats and the Karnal Lok Sabha seat witnessed 68.31 per cent votes. The BJP's nominee, Sanjay Bhatia, won by a whopping margin of over 6 lakh votes in the last Lok Sabha election.

In the 2014 elections, the BJP won 7 seats, while the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) won 2 seats and the Congress secured only one seat. From the same Karnal Lok Sabha seat, the BJP's Ashwini Kumar had won in 2014, too.

ALSO READ: Gurugram Lok Sabha elections: BJP's Rao Inderjit Singh to give tough fight to Raj Babbar, Fazilpuria

ALSO READ: JJP fields Dushyant Chautala's mother Naina from Haryana's Hisar, Fazilpuria in Gurugram