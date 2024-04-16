JJP fields Dushyant Chautala's mother Naina from Haryana's Hisar, Fazilpuria in Gurugram

Follow us on Image Source : X Dushyant Chautala mother Naina and rapper Fazilpuria

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) on Tuesday announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Haryana. The party has fielded two-time MLA Naina Singh Chautala from Hisar against ruling BJP's Ranjit Singh Chautala and Rahul Yadav Fazilpuriya will contest from Gurugram.

Naina Chautala, who represents the Badhra constituency in Charkhi Dadri district, is the mother of former Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala. She previously served as an MLA from the Dabwali seat as well. Known for her initiatives like 'Hari Chunari Chaupal,' she aims to raise political awareness among women across the state.

According to the JJP's first list of candidates, former MLA Ramesh Khatak will contest from Sirsa Lok Sabha seat and former MLA Rao Bahadur Singh from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh.

Check full list of candidates here:

S.No Constituency Candidate 1. Sirsa Ramesh Khatak 2. Hisar Naina Singh Chautala 3. Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Bahadur Singh 4. Gurugram Rahul Yadav (Fazilpuriya) 5. Faridabad Nalin Hooda

Ajay Chautala and Dushyant Chautala formed the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) in December 2018 subsequent to a rift within the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) earlier that year due to internal disagreements within the Chautala family.

In 2019, the JJP extended support to the BJP after the saffron party fell short of the majority mark in the assembly elections. The BJP-JJP alliance ended last month after which the JJP leadership said it would field its candidates on all 10 seats in Haryana.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Polling for all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth phase of elections on May 25.

The Election Commission said 102 constituencies will go for polls in the first phase on April 19, followed by 89 constituencies in the second phase on April 26. The third phase will be held on May 7, the fourth on May 13, the fifth on May 20, the sixth on May 25 and the seventh and the last phase on June 1. In the first phase, 102 constituencies will go for polls, 89 constituencies in the second phase, 94 constituencies in the third, 96 in the fourth phase, 49 in the fifth phase, 57 in the sixth phase and 57 in the seventh phase.

