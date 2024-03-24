BJP announces 4 candidates from Haryana, fields Ranjit Chautala from Hisar | Check full list

Follow us on Image Source : X Industrialist Naveen Jindal

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) on Sunday released the fifth list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, scheduled to take place from April 19. The party has fielded Ranjit Chautala from Hisar while industrialist Naveen Jindal will contest from Kurukshetra.

Haryana is set to witness polling in a single phase on May 25 for the much-awaited general elections. The Election Commission on March 16 announced the dates for the 18th General Elections in the country. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Here is the full list of candidates from Haryana:

Kurukshetra - Naveen Jindal Hisar - Ranjit Chautala Sonipat - Mohan Lal Badoli Rohtak - Arvind Kumar Sharma

Earlier in the day, Industrialist and former Congress MP Jindal and Independent MLA from Haryana Ranjit Chautala joined the BJP. Jindal represented Kurukshetra in Lok Sabha between 2004 and 2014 as a Congress MP. Chautala, 78, joined the BJP at an event in Haryana's Sirsa. He is a minister in the BJP-led Haryana government. He is former deputy prime minister Devi Lal's son and the brother of Indian National Lok Dal chief and former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala.

BJP MP from Hisar Brijendra Singh recently resigned from the party's primary membership and the Lok Sabha and joined the Congress. Of the 10 parliamentary seats in Haryana, Sitting MPs from Sonipat, Karnal and Sirsa have not been re-nominated. Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia made way for former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar whom the party has fielded from the seat.

The Election Commission said 102 constituencies will go for polls in the first phase on April 19, followed by 89 constituencies in the second phase on April 26. The third phase will be held on May 7, the fourth on May 13, the fifth on May 20, the sixth on May 25 and the seventh and the last phase on June 1. In the first phase, 102 constituencies will go for polls, 89 constituencies in the second phase, 94 constituencies in the third, 96 in the fourth phase, 49 in the fifth phase, 57 in the sixth phase and 57 in the seventh phase.

