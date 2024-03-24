Sunday, March 24, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Kangana Ranaut fielded by BJP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Kangana Ranaut fielded by BJP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has been named by BJP as the party's Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. Scroll down to know more details.

Snigdha Behera Written By: Snigdha Behera @https://twitter.com/s_snigdha075 New Delhi Updated on: March 24, 2024 22:08 IST
Kangana Ranaut
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is in the headlines these days. The actress is an ace performer on the big screen and her numerous box-office hits and awards are proof of the same. As she moves into a new phase of her career, she looks to do much more than just acting for the screen. Kangana Ranaut has been named by the BJP (Bharatiya Janta Party) as the party's Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.

Apart from Kangana Ranaut, Dr. Rajeev Bharadwaj has also been named as the party's Lok Sabha Candidate from Kangra in Himachal Pradesh. This will be the political debut of Kangana Ranaut who has always been a vocal advocate of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram story and shared the same. She wrote, "My beloved Bharat and Bharatiya Janta's own party, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Loksabha candidate from my birthplace Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency). I abide by the high command's decision on contesting Loksabha polls. She also added I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party. I look forward to be a worthy karyakarta and a reliable public servant. Thanks".

India Tv - Kangana Ranaut latest update

Image Source : INSTAGRAMKangana Ranaut latest update

Kangana Ranaut made her mark as one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood with the film Gangster. She then went on to do several films which turned out to be hits including Fashion, Tanu Weds Manu, Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai, Queen, Thalaivii, and Tejas among others. 

She will next be seen in the film Emergency. The story of Emergency revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi wherein Kangana will be seen playing the lead role of the late politician. The former Prime Minister had imposed emergency in the country in 1975 and as the name suggests, the film is based on that theme. Apart from Kangana, the upcoming film stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary and late actor Satish Kaushik. Apart from acting, Kangana Ranaut is also directing the film. 

Also Read: 'Don't be childish and...', Netizens bash Kim Sae Ron after sharing intimate picture with Kim Soo Hyun

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor calls out people mistreating animals, urges strict action

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Entertainment News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement