Kangana Ranaut fielded by BJP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Kangana Ranaut is in the headlines these days. The actress is an ace performer on the big screen and her numerous box-office hits and awards are proof of the same. As she moves into a new phase of her career, she looks to do much more than just acting for the screen. Kangana Ranaut has been named by the BJP (Bharatiya Janta Party) as the party's Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.

Apart from Kangana Ranaut, Dr. Rajeev Bharadwaj has also been named as the party's Lok Sabha Candidate from Kangra in Himachal Pradesh. This will be the political debut of Kangana Ranaut who has always been a vocal advocate of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram story and shared the same. She wrote, "My beloved Bharat and Bharatiya Janta's own party, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Loksabha candidate from my birthplace Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency). I abide by the high command's decision on contesting Loksabha polls. She also added I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party. I look forward to be a worthy karyakarta and a reliable public servant. Thanks".

Kangana Ranaut made her mark as one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood with the film Gangster. She then went on to do several films which turned out to be hits including Fashion, Tanu Weds Manu, Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai, Queen, Thalaivii, and Tejas among others.

She will next be seen in the film Emergency. The story of Emergency revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi wherein Kangana will be seen playing the lead role of the late politician. The former Prime Minister had imposed emergency in the country in 1975 and as the name suggests, the film is based on that theme. Apart from Kangana, the upcoming film stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary and late actor Satish Kaushik. Apart from acting, Kangana Ranaut is also directing the film.

