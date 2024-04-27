Ahead of third phase of voting, PM Modi to address rally in Goa today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Goa today (April 27), ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Of the two parliamentary constituencies in the coastal state, PM Modi will address a rally in South Goa's Vasco town and will campaign for BJP candidates in the fray for Lok Sabha elections.

Significantly, of the two Parliamentary constituencies in the state, in South Goa entrepreneur Pallavi Dempo will contest from the BJP ticket. While the North Goa seat will witness the fight between sitting and former Union Ministers. BJP has fielded sitting MP and Union Minister Shripad Naik while Congress has fielded former Union Minister Ramakant Khalap from the seat.

Moreover, preparations are in full swing ahead of PM Modi's public meeting in the state. Earlier, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant took stock of the preparations for the meet. He visited the venue location at BITS Pilani ground near Vasco town. Ahead of the event, senior BJP leaders, including the party general secretary B L Santhosh, also held a meeting to review the preparations.

Speaking to reporters, CM Sawant said, “More than 50,000 people are likely to attend the rally.” “BJP is all set to win both the Lok Sabha seats in Goa,” he said, adding that the BJP candidates are getting overwhelming responses from the voters.

"People will repose their faith in the leadership of PM Modi and the policies of the central government," he said.

“The dream of ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India) is achieved with the participation of each citizen. We are heading towards Viksit Bharat by forming a government at the Centre once again,” Sawant added.

Meanwhile, the Congress candidate from South Goa Viriato Fernandes had waded into controversy over his statement that the Indian Constitution was "forced upon" Goa after its liberation from Portuguese rule in 1961.

BJP MLA Sankalp Amonkar filed a police complaint against Viriato Fernandes under the Prevention of Insults to the National Honour Act, 1971. He alleged that Fernandes disrespected the Constitution and thus committed a crime under Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to the National Honour Act.

