Sanju Samson scripts history after surpassing Shane Warne in captaincy record for Rajasthan Royals

Wednesday, May 08, 2024
     
Sanju Samson captained Rajasthan Royals in the latest fixture against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League 2024 on May 8 and surpassed the legendary Shane Warne's record for most appearances as a captain for the Jaipur-based franchise in IPL history.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: May 08, 2024 17:26 IST
Shane Warne and Sanju Samson
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Rajasthan Royals stalwarts Shane Warne and Sanju Samson in IPL

Rajasthan Royals suffered a heartbreaking 20-run defeat against Delhi Capitals in their latest IPL 2024 game on Tuesday, May 7. Captain Sanju Samson's memorable knock was in vain as the Royals failed to top the points table while chasing a huge 222-run target at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Samson smashed 86 runs off just 46 balls, his highest score in the IPL 2024 and fifth fifty in eleven innings, before getting dismissed on a controversial decision which stole the limelight. After entering for a toss, Samson surpassed the former Rajasthan Royals skipper Shane Warne to go into the history books for the Jaipur-based franchise.

The 29-year-old wicketkeeper batter captained Rajasthan 56th time on Tuesday to hold the new record for most matches as a captain for the Royals in IPL history. Former captain Shane Warne previously held the record with 55 matches as a captain.

Warne was the first captain of Rajasthan Royals where he guided them to lPL title in an inauguration edition in 2008. Warne's all appearances in IPL (2008-2011) came as Rajasthan's captain and Samson was promoted to a full-time designated captain from the 2022 edition. Notably, both Samson and Warne have registered the highest 30 wins as a captain for the Royals so far. 

Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal slammed for his animated act on Sanju Samson's dismissal

Matthew Hayden lavishes praise on Sanju Samson after whirlwind knock against Delhi Capitals

Josh Little to stay with GT till end of IPL 2024 as Ireland announce squads for PAK series, T20 WC

Most matches as a captain for Rajasthan Royals in IPL history

  1. Sanju Samson - 56 matches (30 wins)
  2. Shane Warne - 55 matches (30 wins)
  3. Rahul Dravid - 40 matches (23 wins)
  4. Steve Smith - 27 matches (15 wins)
  5. Ajinkya Rahane - 24 matches (9 wins)

Meanwhile, Samson's brave knock against Delhi Capitals boosted him to third place in the Orange Cap race. Samson is enjoying a red-hot form with 471 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 163.54 this season and is also been part of India's squad for the ICC T20 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024.

