Team Sarfarosh, Aamir Khan to have special screening held in Mumbai on its 25th anniversary

Aamir Khan is indeed one of the biggest and finest superstars of the nation, who has delivered some of the greatest hits of all time. One among many is his 1999 release, "Sarfarosh," which celebrated its 25th anniversary on 30th April. Marking the occasion, a special film screening will be held in Mumbai, attended by Aamir Khan himself, his co-star Sonali Bendre, and other team members.

Sarfarosh special screening

The special screening of Sarfarosh will be organised on Friday, May 10 at PVR Juhu in Mumbai. The screening will be attended by film director John Matthew Matthan, music director Lalit Pandit, Naseeruddin Shah, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Apart from them the cast included Mukesh Rishi, Makarad Deshpande, Rajesh Joshi, Smita Jaykar, Manoj Joshi, Upasna Singh, Surekha Sikri, Akhilendra Mishra and Akash Khurana, and many more. The cast and crew members will be felicitated and will be encouraged to share their memories and trivia related to Sarfarosh. Well, this screening will definitely be a special one as after so long, Aamir Khan's Sarfarosh, one of his finest performances, will be showcased to the audience.

About the film

The story of Sarfarosh is about an Indian police officer's quest to stop cross-border terrorism, which fondly exudes the feeling of patriotism. The film set a narrative in the minds of the audience, opening up the unsaid truth of the Indian political system, police force, and the world of terrorism. Director John Matthew Matthan very well painted the ground realities of terrorism and how the police force deals with it daily. Sarfarosh succeeds in connecting with the audience, as it manages to transcend its medium and do much more than entertain. The film received critical acclaim from film critics upon its release and was also a commercial success.

