BR Chopra's 'Mahabharat' returns on TV, know when and where to watch this mythological show?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BR Chopra's Mahabharat cast

Mahabharat is a show that people still like to watch. This serial was telecast from a time when not all homes had TVs. But people were so fond of watching this serial that they used to sit at their neighbour's houses and watch Mahabharat for hours. The story of Mahabharat was first shown on television by BR Chopra. His show is a hit among the viewers even after so many years. After BR Chopra, Ekta Kapoor also brought the show 'Mahabharat', but the craze for the old show did not diminish even a bit. From time to time the show is mentioned for some reason or the other. Meanwhile, the Mahabharat serial has once again come into discussion.

The show will be re-telecasted on this channel

As famous as Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan is, there has always been an equal craze for BR Chopra's Mahabharat. This serial started on Doordarshan in 1988. In the then cast, Nitish Bhardwaj, Goofy Paintal, Mukesh Khanna, Surendra Pal, Pankaj Dheer, Gajendra Chauhan, Praveen Kumar, Girija Shankar and Roopa Ganguly played the main roles. For those who have not yet seen BR Chopra's Mahabharata or are interested in watching it again, there is good news. BR Chopra's 'Mahabharata' is being telecasted on Doordarshan only. The show can be seen from Monday to Saturday at 5 pm.

Till now the show has been re-telecasted on these platforms

BR Chopra's 'Mahabharat' has been telecasted on DD Bharati, Colors Channel and Star Bharat.

About the show

Let us tell you that the famous serial Mahabharata was released on TV in 1988. Like Ramayana, this serial was also a hit in every household. The serial was jointly directed by BR Chopra and his son Ravi Chopra. Nitish Bhardwaj played the role of Lord Krishna in the serial and Roopa Ganguly became famous in every household in the role of Draupadi. This serial had set many records of success. Praveen Kumar Sobti played Bheem and Pankaj Dheer played the role of Karna. Gufi Paintal played the role of Shakuni and Gajendra Chauhan played the role of Yudhishthir. Puneet Issar won a lot of applause by playing the role of Duryodhana in this serial. Shaktimaan fame Mukesh Khanna played the role of Bhishma Pitamah in this serial.

Also Read: Team Sarfarosh, Aamir Khan to have special screening held in Mumbai on its 25th anniversary