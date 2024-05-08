Wednesday, May 08, 2024
     
Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman return as Bangladesh announce squad for final two T20Is against Zimbabwe

Mustafizur Rahman is coming into the series, having performed tremendously well for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He passed a fitness test before being included in the side.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: May 08, 2024 14:57 IST
Mustafizur Rahman celebrates a wicket with Shakib Al Hasan.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mustafizur Rahman celebrates a wicket with Shakib Al Hasan.

Veteran allrounder Shakib Al Hasan and left-arm speedster Mustafizur Rahman have returned to the T20I set-up as Bangladesh have named them in their 15-player squad for the final two T20Is against Zimbabwe. 

Shakib is making a return to the white-ball set-up after missing two series (white-ball) against New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

He was battling an eye condition during the ODI World Cup in India last year and was advised to take a rest.

The former Bangladesh captain was not a part of the team for the first three T20Is against the Chevrons as he wanted to feature in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) to make himself battle-hardened for the international circuit.

Mustafizur has also made his return to the T20I circuit on the back of a successful stint in the Indian Premier League for the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings.

Soumya Sarkar has also been included in the squad. The southpaw was nursing a knee injury that he sustained during the ODI series against Sri Lanka at home.

The selectors have rested Shoriful Islam to manage his workload as the left-arm seamer is key to Bangladesh's chances at the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the USA in June.

"We have given rest to Shoriful. Both team management and Shoriful felt he needed to spend time with his family. We want him to come back after recharging himself as he's been playing cricket in one stretch for a long time," selector Abdur Razzak was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Bangladesh squad for the last two T20Is against Zimbabwe:

Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Litton Kumar Das (wk), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Soumya Sarkar, Tanvir Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin

