Ascorbic Acid deficiency can increase the risk of cold and flu, consume THESE 5 foods to boost immunity

Ascorbic acid is a very important nutrient, it is commonly called Vitamin C. It helps improve digestion and your health, but it is best known as an immunity booster. If there is a deficiency of it, then the risk of cold, cough, flu, and viral fever increases. If you want to avoid these problems, then you can eat foods rich in ascorbic acid. Here are some of those mentioned below:

Guava: Guava is a fruit that is very popular in India, its pulp is red and white. Usually, it is eaten for better digestion, but it is also a rich vitamin C source, increasing immunity. Eating one guava will provide 125 milligrams of ascorbic acid which is 138 percent of the daily requirement. Kale: Among green leafy vegetables, kale is considered to be very nutritious and is usually used as a salad. If you eat 100 grams of raw kale, you will get 93 milligrams of ascorbic acid which is 103 percent of the daily requirement. Kiwi: Kiwi is a very nutritious fruit. Even though it is a little expensive, it has many health benefits. If you eat a medium-sized kiwi, you will get 56 milligrams of vitamin C which is 62 percent of the daily requirement. Lemon: We consume lemon in many ways. It is most commonly consumed as lemonade and salad. One lemon contains 45 milligrams of vitamin C, which is 50 percent of the daily requirement. Lemon is also beneficial for those who suffer from high blood pressure. Orange: Citrus fruits are considered to be a rich source of vitamin C, one of them is orange. If you eat it, your immunity will be boosted tremendously. A medium-sized orange contains 83 milligrams of vitamin C which is 92 percent of the daily requirement.

