Chunav Manch: Bala Nandgaonkar, senior MNS leader, claims Uddhav Thackeray 'backstabbed' Raj Thackeray

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) senior leader Bala Nandgaonkar, who started with Shiv Sena, and later joined Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, participates in India TV's Chunav Manch in Mumbai. He is a three-term Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from Usroli (Murud Janjira)and Shivadi Assembly Constituency. The senior leader also claimed that Uddhav backstabbed Raj Thackeray resulting in sour relations.

The MNS will fight the Maharashtra assembly elections on its own, without any alliance, said party chief Raj Thackeray has announced. The head of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s candidature in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and campaigned for the BJP-led Mahayuti candidates in the states.

On alliance with BJP

The senior leader also said that MNS alliance with the BJP is a closed chapter now. Raj Thackeray, who broke away from the undivided Shiv Sena and founded the MNS in 2006, had openly backed Modi’s candidature for the PM’s post in 2014. But he then changed tracks and went on to become his bitter critic, going to the extent of playing videos of promises made by Modi at his well-attended rallies, and pointing out how they remained unfulfilled.

On Uddhav-Raj relationship

Bala Nandgaonkar said that even if Uddhav Thackeray has always backstabbed, Raj Thackeray always tries to keep cordial relations. "Everyone can see who needs to keep the relations," he noted. Talking about Raj Thackeray, the senior leader said, "CM Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray are jealous of Raj Thackeray as he represents the real idealogy of Bala Thackeray."