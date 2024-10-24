Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bar association objects to changes in Supreme Court emblem, Lady Justice statue

In a recent resolution, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has condemned the “radical changes” made to the statue of Lady Justice and the symbol of the Supreme Court. The SCBA claimed that these changes were made without consulting lawyers, and caused a great deal of dissatisfaction among its members.

“It is observed by the Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association that recently some radical changes have been brought in by the Supreme Court unilaterally, like the change of its emblem and the alteration of the statue of Lady Justice, without consultation with the Bar. We are equal stakeholders in the administration of justice, but these changes, when proposed, were never brought to our attention. We are totally clueless about the rationale behind these changes,” reads the SCBA’s resolution.

A new statue of Lady Justice unveiled without traditional symbols

The newly installed six-foot statue of Lady Justice, now in the Judiciary Library, is a departure from traditional representations. The statue holds a scale in one hand and the Constitution of India in the other, but it lacks the customary eye cover for its sword. Instead, she wears a traditional white dress and a crown.

SCBA demands consultation before further changes

The SCBA decision highlighted the importance of questioning substantial change in the indicators that represent justice, especially when they have long traditions and the Bar seeks to engage with judges to address these issues.

