Delhi HC transfers judge hearing NEET paper leak case after a week, Special Judge Ajay Gupta takes over

New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court has transferred Special Judge Anu Grover Baliga, who was hearing the high-profile NEET-UG paper leak case, barely a week after she took charge of the designated fast-track court dealing with paper leak cases.

According to a transfer order issued by the High Court on Saturday, Judge Baliga has been posted to a special court under the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act, where she will hear terror-related cases. She is among 138 judicial officers transferred in the latest reshuffle. The NEET paper leak case will now be heard by Special Judge Ajay Gupta, who had initially been handling the matter before the designated paper leak court became operational.

Judge Baliga had taken charge on July 25

Judge Baliga assumed charge of the newly designated fast-track court on July 25, just two days after the Delhi High Court notified a special court to exclusively hear criminal cases related to paper leaks and other unfair means used in public examinations. The move followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to establish fast-track courts for the speedy trial of paper leak cases across the country.

Judge Baliga conducted the first hearing in the NEET case on July 27, during which the matter was adjourned at the request of the defence counsel. The case was scheduled to come up on Monday, when the court was expected to consider the CBI's chargesheet and the bail pleas of two accused.

Ajay Gupta to hear the NEET case

With the transfer, Special Judge Ajay Gupta will once again take charge of the NEET paper leak case. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against 13 accused, all of whom are currently in judicial custody. Judge Baliga, meanwhile, has been posted to an NIA court. Other judges assigned to hear terror-related cases include Vikas Dhull, Prashant Sharma, Pulastya Pramachala, Kiran Bansal and Amit Bansal.

Background of the NEET-UG paper leak case

The NEET-UG controversy erupted after allegations of a paper leak during the examination held on May 3, 2026. Following the allegations, the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the examination on May 12 and announced a re-examination, which was conducted on June 21.

The investigation was subsequently handed over to the CBI, which has since filed its first chargesheet in the case. The creation of a dedicated fast-track court was aimed at ensuring the expeditious trial of cases related to paper leaks and examination malpractice.

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