'PM gave her jeevandaan': Mother of girl who abused PM Modi in viral video | Watch

New Delhi:

The mother of the girl who was seen making abusive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a viral video during the protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar said her daughter had been given a "jeevandaan" (a new lease of life) because of the PM's decision to forgive her.

Speaking to PTI, the girl's mother said she was grateful that PM Modi had chosen forgiveness instead of retaliation despite the offensive remarks directed at him.

"I have one request to Prime Minister Modi. We are nothing before him. He is the 'raja' of this nation. He has done a truly noble thing by forgiving a child who used such offensive and abusive language against him. I fold my hands and thank him from the bottom of my heart. Today is my daughter's birthday, and the greatest gift she has received is from Prime Minister Modi. He has given her 'jeevandaan' (a new lease of life). Today is like a new birth for my daughter," she said.

Here's the video | WATCH

Adopt my daughter

The mother also requested the Prime Minister to "adopt" her daughter and help secure her future. "I appeal to Prime Minister Modi to adopt this girl and help shape her future. Just as you are adopting villages and working to build a better India, please make a small gesture by taking this child under your guidance and helping her rebuild her life. Let her also receive the love and support of a family," she said.

She also appealed for the withdrawal of the FIR lodged against her daughter, claiming it incorrectly mentions the girl's age. "We will request the Prime Minister to ensure that the FIR is withdrawn. My humble appeal to the Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi is that the FIR registered against this girl. I request that the case be withdrawn so that she can live in peace. She is now under your protection and in your country."

Claiming she does not use Instagram, the mother said her family had been subjected to online abuse after the video went viral. "I don't even use Instagram. When I first heard about this, people started telling me that parents like us should drown ourselves. I have no words to express how I felt. This is not just about my daughter. There are so many children across the country. In fact, many youngsters between the ages of 10 and 20 are in a similar situation today," she said.

Ban social media for children

Appealing to the government to introduce stronger safeguards for minors, she urged the Prime Minister to ban social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook for children and ensure that those under the age of 18 are not allowed to participate in protests.

"My humble request to Prime Minister Modi is to please ban Instagram and Facebook for children between the ages of 10 and 20. Let them focus only on their studies. They should not be drawn into protests or such activities. Children under 18 should not be allowed to participate because they are often taken advantage of. These children are easily influenced. They don't yet understand the world, society, or how to respect elders. They don't know what is appropriate to say, how much to say, or to whom they should say it," she added.

Earlier, the girl had issued a public apology in a video that has surfaced online. In the video, she claims to be 15 years old and says she was influenced by others at the protest who were chanting abusive slogans against the Prime Minister. With folded hands, the girl said she attended the protest with friends after visiting Connaught Place and got carried away by the atmosphere. "I came under the influence of those people. I am only 15 years old. Whatever I did was not worthy of forgiveness. I have said a lot of bad things," she says in the video.

Want to forgive children who make mistake: PM Modi

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi released a video message on Instagram on Friday, saying he had forgiven the students accused of abusing him during the protest and urging society to guide them instead of seeking punishment.

"The abusive slogans used against me and my late mother were deeply disturbing," the Prime Minister said. "But young people should be given an opportunity to learn from their mistakes."

A Zero FIR was registered against the protester at Noida's Expressway Police Station on July 29 over the alleged derogatory slogans raised during the July 23 demonstration.

According to the complaint, the accused used abusive language against the Prime Minister, allegedly insulting the dignity of the constitutional office. The complaint further alleged that the remarks were intended to incite ill-will and disturb public peace.

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