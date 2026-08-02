Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Sri Lanka Test series due to knee injury

New Delhi:

Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming two-game Test series against Sri Lanka. It is worth noting that India will take on Sri Lanka across two Test matches, with the first Test being held at the Galle International Stadium on August 15.

Ahead of the series, team India have been hit with a major blow as Bumrah will be unavailable for the upcoming series. It is worth noting that Bumrah was selected in the India squad for the series but was selected subject to his fitness, as he was completing his recovery from a knee injury.

It is worth noting that Bumrah has not featured for India since the second ODI of the recent series against England. He was ruled out of the final ODI of the series at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) attributed his absence in the third ODI to an impact injury that he sustained in the second ODI of the series while fielding. The development of Bumrah’s injury and being ruled out comes just after reports emerged that the star pacer has been cleared to play in the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.

India aim to put in a good show against Sri Lanka

Speaking of the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka. After the first Test in Galle from August 15, India will be taking on Sri Lanka in the second Test of the series in Colombo from August 23.

It is worth noting that the Indian team is in a perplexing situation with regard to the WTC (World Test Championship). It is interesting to note that India needs to win six of their upcoming nine Test matches if they are looking to stay in contention to reach the WTC final.

It could be interesting to see how the Shubman Gill-led side fares in the upcoming two-game series against Sri Lanka. The team will hope to put in a good showing if they are looking to defeat Sri Lanka, as taking on the side in their home conditions could prove to be tricky.

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