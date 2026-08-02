PM Modi launches 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan', urges youth to shun drugs

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches the 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan' through video conferencing on Saturday. The initiative aims to inspire young people to stay away from substance abuse and encourage them to become ambassadors of positive social change in their communities.

The launch marks the beginning of a 100-week nationwide Jan Bhagidari campaign against substance abuse.

PM Modi urges youth to stay away from drugs

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said more than one crore young people had come together for a significant national resolve. He congratulated the youth participating in the campaign and said the collective commitment reflected the country's determination to build a drug-free India.

He urged young people to stay away from drugs and adopt a healthy lifestyle. Stressing the importance of both mental and physical well-being, the Prime Minister said every young citizen should remain healthy, responsible and contribute positively to society. He said a drug-free youth is essential for achieving the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

Nationwide campaign against substance abuse

As part of the campaign, weekly activities are organised every Sunday across the country to spread awareness and encourage public participation in building a drug-free society. The activities include sports events, walkathons, meditation sessions, cultural programmes, awareness campaigns, nukkad nataks, discussion forums, art competitions and community engagement programmes.

Mansukh Mandaviya says healthy citizens are key to a developed India

Addressing the launch event, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said a developed nation can only be built when its citizens are healthy. He stressed that healthy individuals create a healthy society, which in turn lays the foundation for a prosperous country.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat, Mandaviya said the Prime Minister had envisioned all 140 crore Indians as partners in the country's development during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. He added that empowering the youth was essential to building a healthy society and a developed nation.

The Union Minister also recalled that on August 15, 2020, Prime Minister Modi had announced the resolve to make India drug-free. He said the declaration outlined the roadmap and programmes aimed at achieving the goal of a Nasha Mukt Bharat, and the newly launched campaign would further strengthen that mission.

Youth and organisations join the campaign

The initiative brings together educational institutions, youth organisations, civil society groups, industry bodies and spiritual organisations on a common platform to strengthen community participation in the fight against substance abuse. The programme witnesses participation from youth across the country from more than 10,000 locations.

Over 125 spiritual organisations participate

The event also sees the participation of MY Bharat volunteers, National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers, youth clubs, schools, colleges, universities, NGOs, youth wings of industry associations, along with more than 125 partner spiritual organisations, who join the programme virtually.

Also read:

'Abuses never solve anything': PM Modi urges people to guide the 'misguided' in new reel