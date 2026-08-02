Man dies by suicide in Gurugram after wife seeks divorce; 7-year-old son records video

Gurugram:

A 36-year-old associate operator at a multinational company was allegedly found hanging at his residence in Haryana's Gurugram after his wife sought a divorce. Police said the deceased, identified as Sanjeev Yadav, worked at Denso and was originally from Amritsar. He had been living with his family in Gurugram's Surat Nagar area.

According to police, the couple's seven-year-old son recorded a video on a mobile phone after seeing his father hanging, while his wife screamed for someone to take him down.

Police detain wife

According to police, Sanjeev Yadav's sister, Kiran, alleged that there had been ongoing marital disputes between her brother and his wife. She claimed that Manpreet Kaur had sought a divorce and alleged that the dispute may have driven Sanjeev to take the extreme step.

Based on the family's complaint, police have detained Manpreet Kaur for questioning and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

Police said Sanjeev's body was found hanging at his residence on Thursday. At the time of the incident, only his wife and their seven-year-old son were present at home. Investigators said Manpreet immediately informed her family as well as Sanjeev's parents after discovering him hanging.

Wife Manpreet planning to kill husband

Sanjeev's father Ramsevak Yadav said that a dispute had been ongoing between Sanjeev and his wife Manpreet Kaur for some time. He suspects his daughter-in-law of conspiring with accomplices to murder his son, he added.

Kiran insists that the circumstances surrounding her brother's death must be investigated, as he did not commit suicide. She finds the video showing him hanging from the fan suspicious, noting that her brother weighed over 100 kg. Her brother's wife wanted a divorce from him, she added.

According to the police, Sanjeev and Manpreet Kaur, a resident of Ambala, had a love marriage on April 29, 2018. They had met about eight years earlier while working at the company 'Denso' in Gurugram and later got married. Sanjeev had been living in Gurugram since the wedding. Manpreet gave birth to a son in 2019 and quit her job shortly thereafter.

"We handed over the body to kin after the postmortem and are investigating from every angle. The post-mortem report of the deceased is awaited, which will reveal the exact cause of death and action will be taken as per the law", said sub-inspector Mahender Singh, the investigating officer.

Mysuru man kills wife and children, commits suicide later

In Karnataka's Mysuru, a man allegedly killed his wife and two children before ending his life by suicide. According to the police, the deceased were identified as Harish (39), his wife Nishchitha (37), and children Raksha (8) and Naksha (4).

Police stated that the incident took place in New Maruti Layout in the Hunsur town of the district. According to the initial investigation, Harish, who worked in the vehicle recovery unit of an insurance company, was facing some financial troubles.

Harish allegedly murdered his wife and children before hanging himself, as per the police. He also left a suicide note, which stated that his body would be found hanging in the upstairs room.

(Disclaimer: This article does not intend to promote, encourage, or sensationalise self-harm or suicide in any form. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, suicidal thoughts, or a mental health crisis, please seek immediate professional help. In India, you can contact AASRA (24/7): 91-9820466726 or reach out to a trusted mental health professional, doctor, or local emergency services.)

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read

Gurugram woman mows down domestic worker with Thar, leaves body in parking after hospital declares her dead

12-year-old boy dies after falling from 12th-floor balcony in Gurugram housing society; probe underway